Save up to $390 on the powerful Pixel 7 Pro through this deal
Awesome news, fellow deal hunter in the market for a new amazing smartphone! Woot is currently selling the 128GB variant of Google's ex-top-of-the-line phone, Pixel 7 Pro, at an incredible 33% discount. This means you can now save a whopping $300 on this beautiful phone and get it for just $599 instead of its usual price of $899 if you take advantage of this deal now.
Powered by a Tensor G2 chipset, the Pixel 7 Pro delivers top-tier performance and can deal with demanding tasks and run heavy games without any hiccups.
In addition to its performance and camera capabilities, the Pixel 7 Pro sports a huge 5000 mAh battery, which has enough juice to get you through an intense day without recharging.
The Pixel 7 Pro may no longer be Google's flagship smartphone, but that doesn't mean the phone is not worth every single penny. On the contrary, this phone is still a pretty capable machine, and given the fact that it can now be yours for less, we suggest you snag one at a discounted price today!
However, if you think that 128GB won't be enough for you and have some cash to burn, feel free to go for the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage space instead. At the moment, this bad boy is enjoying a sweet 35% discount on Amazon and can be yours for $390 off its price.
Furthermore, as a true Pixel smartphone, the Pixel 7 Pro takes wonderful photos thanks to the Google image processing magic it comes with and its 50MP main camera and 10.8MP shooter for selfies. Moreover, both snappers can record videos at up to 4K at 60 fps.
