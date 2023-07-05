Save up to $300 on Surface Pro 9!

Save £150 on a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro; get one from Amazon UK

Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 7 Pro, Google's latest flagship, is heavily discounted on Amazon UK; you should get one no
We have amazing news for those living in the UK and interested in the Pixel 7 Pro, Google's latest flagship. Right now, Amazon UK has the 128GB version of this awesome smartphone discounted by 18%, letting you save almost £151 on a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro. And if you want more storage space, you can get the 256GB model instead, which is currently available for £150 off its usual price.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB): Save £151!

Get the 128GB version of the Google Pixel 7 Pro from Amazon UK and save almost £151 in the process. This is a high-end smartphone, which means it has stellar performance, takes awesome photos, and has great battery life. This is the best Pixel phone currently available. So take advantage of this deal and grab a Pixel 7 Pro at a discount while you can.
£151 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB): Save £150!

Get the 256GB version of the Google Pixel 7 Pro from Amazon UK and save £150. This is a high-end smartphone, which means it has stellar performance, takes awesome photos, and has great battery life. This is the best Pixel phone currently available. So take advantage of this deal and grab a Pixel 7 Pro at a discount while you can.
£150 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon


The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a premium smartphone through and through. It has a Tensor G2 chipset under the hood, which gives the phone incredible performance. Granted, this is definitely not the most powerful smartphone out there, but the Tensor has not been made to set new benchmark scores. Instead, the highlight of the chip is its powerful AI and machine learning capabilities, rather than its raw power.

As a true high-end smartphone, the Pixel 7 Pro also takes gorgeous photos. It packs a 50 MP main camera and a 10.8 MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60 fps. So, you will look great in your selfies on the beach if you get a Pixel 7 Pro.

Of course, in addition to taking great selfies, you probably want your new phone to last you at least a whole day without making you reach for your charger. The Pixel 7 Pro meets this requirement as well. It's powered by a big 5000 mAh battery, which will let your Pixel 7 Pro last you through an intense day without the need to top up even once.

In short, the Pixel 7 Pro is currently the best that Google has to offer in terms of a mobile handset. The phone packs nice performance, takes beautiful pictures, has great battery life, and is totally worth it, especially now that it's heavily discounted on Amazon UK. However, Amazon's offer will end at some point. That is why we suggest you get a Pixel 7 Pro now while it's heavily discounted.

Popular stories

Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
Best Buy knocks a decent amount off the ultraportable tablet PC Surface Pro 9
Best Buy knocks a decent amount off the ultraportable tablet PC Surface Pro 9
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Why the iPhone 15 Pro Max might prove to be too much for Pixel users to ignore
Why the iPhone 15 Pro Max might prove to be too much for Pixel users to ignore
MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra is pushed back to Q1 2026
MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra is pushed back to Q1 2026
Basics champ Nokia G10 is outrageously affordable right now
Basics champ Nokia G10 is outrageously affordable right now
Apple must comply with DMA rules about sideloading apps, in-app payments and more starting March 6th
Apple must comply with DMA rules about sideloading apps, in-app payments and more starting March 6th
Unveiling of new Razr models in India suggests U.S. pricing for non-premium Razr (2023)
Unveiling of new Razr models in India suggests U.S. pricing for non-premium Razr (2023)
Pixel users can now download a bitterly missed wallpaper that Google took away
Pixel users can now download a bitterly missed wallpaper that Google took away
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless