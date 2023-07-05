Save £150 on a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro; get one from Amazon UK

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB): Save £151! Get the 128GB version of the Google Pixel 7 Pro from Amazon UK and save almost £151 in the process. This is a high-end smartphone, which means it has stellar performance, takes awesome photos, and has great battery life. This is the best Pixel phone currently available. So take advantage of this deal and grab a Pixel 7 Pro at a discount while you can. £151 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB): Save £150! Get the 256GB version of the Google Pixel 7 Pro from Amazon UK and save £150. This is a high-end smartphone, which means it has stellar performance, takes awesome photos, and has great battery life. This is the best Pixel phone currently available. So take advantage of this deal and grab a Pixel 7 Pro at a discount while you can. £150 off (16%) Buy at Amazon

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a premium smartphone through and through. It has a Tensor G2 chipset under the hood, which gives the phone incredible performance. Granted, this is definitely not the most powerful smartphone out there, but the Tensor has not been made to set new benchmark scores. Instead, the highlight of the chip is its powerful AI and machine learning capabilities, rather than its raw power.As a true high-end smartphone, the Pixel 7 Pro also takes gorgeous photos. It packs a 50 MP main camera and a 10.8 MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60 fps. So, you will look great in your selfies on the beach if you get a Pixel 7 Pro.Of course, in addition to taking great selfies, you probably want your new phone to last you at least a whole day without making you reach for your charger. The Pixel 7 Pro meets this requirement as well. It's powered by a big 5000 mAh battery, which will let your Pixel 7 Pro last you through an intense day without the need to top up even once.In short, the Pixel 7 Pro is currently the best that Google has to offer in terms of a mobile handset. The phone packs nice performance, takes beautiful pictures, has great battery life, and is totally worth it, especially now that it's heavily discounted on Amazon UK. However, Amazon's offer will end at some point. That is why we suggest you get a Pixel 7 Pro now while it's heavily discounted.