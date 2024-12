Unbelievable 64% discount lets you get the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro at a budget price

Pixel 7 Pro, 512GB: Save $700 at Woot! Act fast and save a whopping $700 on the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage with this offer. The phone is in brand-new condition and is fully unlocked. In addition, it boasts top-tier performance, thanks to its capable Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM. It also takes beautiful pictures. Don't hesitate and save while you can! $700 off (64%) $399 99 $1099 99 Buy at Woot Pixel 7 Pro 256GB: Now $558 off on Amazon! It's worth noting that Amazon is also selling the Pixel 7 Pro at a massive discount. However, the offer is on the 256GB model and the price cut is $558. This means you can snag this variant of the Pixel 7 Pro for under the $450 mark. $558 off (56%) Buy at Amazon



Now, we agree that the Pixel 7 Pro isn't exactly a spring chicken. However, it still packs a punch, despite its age. The AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM on deck, delivers fast performance. So, you'll be able to run demanding tasks and play heavy games without any issues.



The biggest reason to go for the Pixel 7 Pro , though — aside from the current budget price — is that it takes gorgeous photos. Yep, as a proper Pixel phone, it boasts Google's image-processing magic and comes with a capable 50 MP main camera, which captures highly detailed images.



Getting a top-tier Pixel phone for just under $400 may sound like a dream, but it's a true possibility. The only thing you need to do is tap the offer button in this article.This will take you to a listing at Woot, where you'll see that the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage is discounted by a whopping 64%, bringing its price to $399.99. That's a whole $700 saved if you capitalize right now. Just don't dilly-dally, as this is a limited-time offer, which might expire soon.