Unbelievable 64% discount lets you get the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro at a budget price
Getting a top-tier Pixel phone for just under $400 may sound like a dream, but it's a true possibility. The only thing you need to do is tap the offer button in this article.
This will take you to a listing at Woot, where you'll see that the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage is discounted by a whopping 64%, bringing its price to $399.99. That's a whole $700 saved if you capitalize right now. Just don't dilly-dally, as this is a limited-time offer, which might expire soon.
Now, we agree that the Pixel 7 Pro isn't exactly a spring chicken. However, it still packs a punch, despite its age. The AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM on deck, delivers fast performance. So, you'll be able to run demanding tasks and play heavy games without any issues.
The biggest reason to go for the Pixel 7 Pro, though — aside from the current budget price — is that it takes gorgeous photos. Yep, as a proper Pixel phone, it boasts Google's image-processing magic and comes with a capable 50 MP main camera, which captures highly detailed images.
All in all, the Pixel 7 Pro may not be among Google's latest and greatest anymore, but it still holds its ground in the smartphone kingdom. Furthermore, you can't argue that a $400 price tag on such a capable phone is an unmissable deal. So, act fast and score one with this offer now before it's too late!
In addition to its impeccable camera capabilities, this device offers great battery life. Its 5,000mAh power cell packs enough juice to last you the whole day without needing a recharge. When you drain that massive battery, you'll need to wait an hour and 37 minutes for a full charge.
