Unbelievable 64% discount lets you get the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro at a budget price

Pixel 7 Pro, 512GB: Save $700 at Woot!

Act fast and save a whopping $700 on the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage with this offer. The phone is in brand-new condition and is fully unlocked. In addition, it boasts top-tier performance, thanks to its capable Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM. It also takes beautiful pictures. Don't hesitate and save while you can!