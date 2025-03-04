The 512GB Pixel 7 Pro is a true budget delight at 64% off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
A top-tier Pixel phone with 512GB of storage for just $399.99 may sound like a dream, but Woot's current deal on the Pixel 7 Pro makes it a reality.
The Amazon-owned retailer is selling this ex-flagship Google phone at a crazy $700 discount, slashing a massive 64% off its price. So, a handset that would have cost you around $1,100 when it was one of the latest and greatest is now available for only $399.99. The best part? The device is in new condition, making this offer truly unmissable. Just be sure to act fast, as you never know when this sweet deal could expire.
Powered by a capable Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 Pro still packs a punch, delivering speedy performance. And like a proper Google phone, it takes stunning photos with its 50 MP main camera, complemented by the tech giant's famous image-processing magic.
In addition, the phone rocks a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 3120 x 1440 resolution, delivering stunning visuals. There is also HDR10+ support, enhancing your viewing experience even further when streaming suitable content.
All in all, the Pixel 7 Pro may not be among the best phones money can buy anymore due to it being an older device, but it's still worth getting, especially at only $399.99. So, don't hesitate! Act fast and score one at this bargain price now while the offer lasts!
The Amazon-owned retailer is selling this ex-flagship Google phone at a crazy $700 discount, slashing a massive 64% off its price. So, a handset that would have cost you around $1,100 when it was one of the latest and greatest is now available for only $399.99. The best part? The device is in new condition, making this offer truly unmissable. Just be sure to act fast, as you never know when this sweet deal could expire.
Powered by a capable Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 Pro still packs a punch, delivering speedy performance. And like a proper Google phone, it takes stunning photos with its 50 MP main camera, complemented by the tech giant's famous image-processing magic.
In addition, the phone rocks a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 3120 x 1440 resolution, delivering stunning visuals. There is also HDR10+ support, enhancing your viewing experience even further when streaming suitable content.
Let's not forget about the hefty 5,000mAh battery on board, which packs enough juice to last you the whole day without top-ups. When it's time for charging, it takes an hour and 37 minutes to get back to full power.
All in all, the Pixel 7 Pro may not be among the best phones money can buy anymore due to it being an older device, but it's still worth getting, especially at only $399.99. So, don't hesitate! Act fast and score one at this bargain price now while the offer lasts!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: