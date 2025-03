The 512GB Pixel 7 Pro is a true budget delight at 64% off

Pixel 7 Pro 512GB: Now $700 OFF at Woot! $399 99 $1099 99 $700 off (64%) Woot is offering the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage at a jaw-dropping $700 off, bringing it to just under $400! With speedy performance, a stunning display, and an exceptional camera, this phone is a steal at its current price. Don’t miss out—grab yours today! Buy at Woot Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: Save $347! $347 off (35%) If you're looking for a slightly newer, top-of-the-line Pixel phone, Amazon is selling the Pixel 8 Pro at a massive $347 price cut. That means you can score one for just under $652! Buy at Amazon



Powered by a capable Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 Pro still packs a punch, delivering speedy performance. And like a proper Google phone, it takes stunning photos with its 50 MP main camera, complemented by the tech giant's famous image-processing magic.



In addition, the phone rocks a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 3120 x 1440 resolution, delivering stunning visuals. There is also HDR10+ support, enhancing your viewing experience even further when streaming suitable content.



Let's not forget about the hefty 5,000mAh battery on board, which packs enough juice to last you the whole day without top-ups. When it's time for charging, it takes an hour and 37 minutes to get back to full power.All in all, the Pixel 7 Pro may not be among the best phones money can buy anymore due to it being an older device, but it's still worth getting, especially at only $399.99. So, don't hesitate! Act fast and score one at this bargain price now while the offer lasts!

A top-tier Pixel phone with 512GB of storage for just $399.99 may sound like a dream, but Woot's current deal on the Pixel 7 Pro makes it a reality.The Amazon-owned retailer is selling this ex-flagship Google phone at a crazy $700 discount, slashing a massive 64% off its price. So, a handset that would have cost you around $1,100 when it was one of the latest and greatest is now available for only $399.99. The best part? The device is in new condition, making this offer truly unmissable. Just be sure to act fast, as you never know when this sweet deal could expire.