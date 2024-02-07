Amazon UK makes the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro just irresistible with a delicious £295 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are a deal hunter, located in the UK and in the market for a new awesome super-duper phone, you'll definitely be pleased to learn that you can currently snag the Pixel 7 Pro in Snow with 256GB of storage space for 31% off its price on Amazon UK. After a quick calculation, it appears you'll score sweet savings of £295 if you are quick enough and take advantage of this deal while you still can.
As Google's ex-top-of-the-line phone, the Pixel 7 Pro delivers top-tier performance thanks to its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset under the hood and can handle demanding tasks and heavy games without any issues.
Additionally, as a proper Pixel phone, the Pixel 7 Pro takes gorgeous photos courtesy of Google's image processing magic and its 50MP main camera and 10.8MP selfie shooter. Also, the phone can capture videos at up to 4K at 60 fps. Moreover, the Pixel 7 Pro has a big 5000 mAh battery on deck, giving it enough power to last you a whole intense day without any top-ups.
However, as you never know when Amazon UK will return this awesome phone to its not that awesome usual hefty price tag, we suggest you tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro at a heavily reduced price today!
The Pixel 7 Pro may be an older phone, but it's still worth every single penny spent, especially now while it's enjoying that sweet discount on Amazon UK. Furthermore, even if white is not your colour, you can easily slap a fancy case on this bad boy, giving it the look of your dreams.
