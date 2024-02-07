Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Amazon UK makes the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro just irresistible with a delicious £295 discount

Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon UK makes the Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB of storage space just irresistible with a delicious £295
If you are a deal hunter, located in the UK and in the market for a new awesome super-duper phone, you'll definitely be pleased to learn that you can currently snag the Pixel 7 Pro in Snow with 256GB of storage space for 31% off its price on Amazon UK. After a quick calculation, it appears you'll score sweet savings of £295 if you are quick enough and take advantage of this deal while you still can.

Google Pixel 7 Pro 256GB, Snow: Save £295!

Get the Snow-coloured Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB of storage space for £295 off its price on Amazon UK. The phone has awesome performance, takes beautiful photos, and is a great bang for your buck at its current price at the retailer!
£295 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon


As Google's ex-top-of-the-line phone, the Pixel 7 Pro delivers top-tier performance thanks to its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset under the hood and can handle demanding tasks and heavy games without any issues.

Additionally, as a proper Pixel phone, the Pixel 7 Pro takes gorgeous photos courtesy of Google's image processing magic and its 50MP main camera and 10.8MP selfie shooter. Also, the phone can capture videos at up to 4K at 60 fps. Moreover, the Pixel 7 Pro has a big 5000 mAh battery on deck, giving it enough power to last you a whole intense day without any top-ups.

The Pixel 7 Pro may be an older phone, but it's still worth every single penny spent, especially now while it's enjoying that sweet discount on Amazon UK. Furthermore, even if white is not your colour, you can easily slap a fancy case on this bad boy, giving it the look of your dreams.

However, as you never know when Amazon UK will return this awesome phone to its not that awesome usual hefty price tag, we suggest you tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro at a heavily reduced price today!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless