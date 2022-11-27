Here's how you can get the Pixel 7 for only $20

How would you like to pay only $20 for the Pixel 7? 9to5Google was the first to discover a way to take advantage of a combination of seasonal deals and trade-in offers that bring the price of a brand new 128GB Pixel 7 to $20. Of course, if you don't own one of the Pixel 6 devices that gives you the optimal return in a trade, you might have to pay more although it still will be a good deal for you.

Google will give you up to $479 for your 128GB Pixel 6







So let's say that you own the 128GB Pixel 6 and you want Face Unlock, the Google Tensor 2 SoC, an improved front-facing camera, a modem that won't leave you disconnected from your carrier's network just when you need to make an important call, and an improved under-display fingerprint sensor. Thanks to the Black Friday/Cyber Monday pricing at the Google Store, you can buy a 128GB Pixel 7 for $499 which is a $100 discount.









Trade in a 128GB Pixel 6 in working condition and you should get as much as $479 for the trade leaving you with a balance of $20. Not bad. But when you start looking to acquire one of the units that sport additional storage, you'll pay more. For example, Google asks $599 for the 256GB model (which also includes a $100 discount). If you're trading in a 256GB Pixel 6 in working condition, Google will give you as much as $499 for the trade leaving you with a balance of $100. Still a good deal, but much more than $20.





Now there is no rule that forces you to trade a 128GB Pixel 6 for a 128GB Pixel 7. If you want the additional storage, after the trade you'll pay $120 for a 256GB Pixel 7. That's still reasonable. And if you've come to the realization that 128GB is all you need, you can send Google your 256GB Pixel 6 and pay absolutely nothing for the 128GB Pixel 7.





Google is giving those with the 128GB Pixel 6 a hell of a trade-in deal. But it treats the 256GB model like a wicked stepchild by giving you only $20 more in return for the device. The $100 difference between the two models at launch has been reduced by 80% after a little over one year.





If you're looking to trade your Pixel 6 Pro for a Pixel 7 Pro for all the reasons we listed above plus the improved (by 50%) 30x Super Res Zoom and improved battery life, here are the numbers. Trading in a 128GB Pixel 6 Pro for a 128GB Pixel 7 Pro will give you up to $550 in trade value. At the discounted price of $749, you'll pay $199 for the newer unit. The 256GB Pixel 6 Pro is valued as high as $575 leaving you with a balance of $274 for the similarly endowed Pixel 7 Pro. And if you're trading in your 512GB Pixel 6 Pro for a 512GB Pixel 7 Pro, Google will give you as much as $600 leaving you to fork over $349.

The 512GB Pixel 6 Pro is the highest-valued "trade-in currency"







Obviously the 512GB Pixel 6 Pro is the highest valued of the 2021 models in a trade. You can use it to shave $600 off the price of the 128GB and 256GB Pixel 7 Pro handsets leaving a balance of $149 and $249 respectively.





Trading in the 256GB Pixel 6 Pro will leave you paying $184 and $374 for the 128GB and 512GB models respectively. And sending in the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro as trade bait results in balances of $349 and $399 for the 256GB and 512GB models respectively.





Now here is an important detail. This pricing scheme ends after tomorrow, November 28th. So if you're going to take advantage of these deals you will need to do so without delay. Or, you can wait for next year's Pixel 8 series which will sport the Google Tensor 3, new features, and if the rumor mill has it right, an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. And while it hasn't been rumored, a secure 3D facial recognition system would also be quite welcome.