Google's best budget phone is at its lowest price ever—get a Pixel 6a now!

Google
Google's best budget phone is at its lowest price ever—get a Pixel 6a now!
If you've always been curious about the Pixel lineup of devices but never felt like spending a lot of money to check what Google has been up to, we have great news. The latest and greatest budget offering from the Pixel A series of phones is discounted at Best Buy and Amazon. Normally this phone costs $449.99, which is a good price already, but now you can shed $100 and bring the final price tag to just $349.99!

Google Pixel 6a

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors
$100 off (22%)
At this price, the Pixel 6a is almost unbeatable, especially if you want to hop on the Google train and see what all the fuss is about. For that kind of money, you're getting the Tensor Gen1 chipset with some clever AI algorithms built in, Pixel's new design featuring the camera bar, a compact 6.1-inch form factor, and all the software features Pixel phones are known for.

The camera system might not be as potent as the one in the flagship series, but the processing times have been substantially cut, and you can get some good shots thanks to Google's excellent post-processing algorithms.

Performance-wise, the Pixel 6a is fast enough to beat one of its main rivals, the Samsung Galaxy A53. Battery life is also quite good, and if you want to delve into details, you can always check out our full Pixel 6a review and see all the benchmarks and display tests.

One of the main reasons to go for the Pixel 6a, of course, is the software support cycle. You'll get every new update fast, and Google promises three years of major software updates. If you're on the lookout for a budget Android smartphone, the Pixel 6a might be your best bet, especially with the current deal. So, don't wait too long!

