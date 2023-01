Google's best budget phone is at its lowest price ever—get a Pixel 6a now!

$349.99

At this price, the Pixel 6a is almost unbeatable, especially if you want to hop on the Google train and see what all the fuss is about. For that kind of money, you're getting the Tensor Gen1 chipset with some clever AI algorithms built in, Pixel's new design featuring the camera bar, a compact 6.1-inch form factor, and all the software features Pixel phones are known for.The camera system might not be as potent as the one in the flagship series, but the processing times have been substantially cut, and you can get some good shots thanks to Google's excellent post-processing algorithms.Performance-wise, the Pixel 6a is fast enough to beat one of its main rivals, the Samsung Galaxy A53. Battery life is also quite good, and if you want to delve into details, you can always check out our full Pixel 6a review and see all the benchmarks and display tests.One of the main reasons to go for the Pixel 6a, of course, is the software support cycle. You'll get every new update fast, and Google promises three years of major software updates. If you're on the lookout for a budget Android smartphone, the Pixel 6a might be your best bet, especially with the current deal. So, don't wait too long!