Pixel 6a battery life: what we know so far
An interesting question arose regarding the Pixel 6a's battery life when Google revealed that its latest budget phone will feature a smaller battery than its predecessor. Will Big G's decision to use a smaller cell affect the battery life of its latest budget phone? This article will try to answer this exact question and many more. So, let's dive in and see if the tech giant has doomed the battery life of the Pixel 6a or has actually improved it.
The Google Pixel 6a will most likely have the same battery life as its predecessor, the Pixel 5a. We have not had the chance to test the Pixel 6a yet, but according to Google, the phone offers a "24+ hour battery life," assuming you have Google's Adaptive Battery feature activated. The figure reflects "a mix of talk, data, standby, and use of other features," as Google officially states.
Curiusly, Google's Pixel 6a battery life estimates point at up to 72 hours of use with Extreme Battery Saver. The Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro are given 48-hour estimates with the feature active. Of course, it's unlikely to get that kind of longevity in real life since Extreme Battery Saver, which disables all but the phone's most essential features, is meant to be used in battery emergencies only.
The Pixel 6a's battery capacity will be 4410mAh, which is slightly smaller than the 4680mAh cell found in the Pixel 5a. The Pixel 6a will also come with Google's AI-driven Tensor chip, which could be the reason behind the extended battery life.
Also, Big G could use software optimization to reduce energy consumption, so it is indeed possible for the Pixel 6a to dethrone its predecessor. The Pixel 5a is currently the king of budget phones with best battery life.
Will the Pixel 6a have better battery life?
In addition, the Google Pixel 6a battery life should be similar to that of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which come with Google's promise of over 24 hours between charges. Of course, any phone will last less than that if pushed harder with more intensive tasks, such as 3D gaming.
How much battery will the Pixel 6a have?
As Google stated, the Tensor chip brings "machine learning to the ultra-low-power domain." The silicon enables various processes and functionalities, such as Always On Display and Now Playing, to run constantly without draining the battery.
Will Pixel 6a have wireless charging?
Unfortunately, the Pixel 6a won't support wireless charging. Google doesn't include wireless charging in its affordable handsets, presumably to lower the production cost. So it is not a surprise that you won't be able to charge your Pixel 6a wirelessly.
Will Pixel 6a have reverse wireless charging?
Sadly, the Pixel 6a won't have reverse wireless charging. Because the Pixel 6a won't come with wireless charging at all, you won't be able to charge your Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro with your Pixel 6a phone.
What charger will the Pixel 6a use?
Like its predecessor, Google's latest budget Pixel phone will support up to 18W of wired fast charging speed. As we reported, it won't come with an included charger, so you have to buy one separately. Google doesn't sell its 18W charger anymore, so you have to buy its $25 30W USB-C Power Charger or use an alternative one. If you don't know what charger to buy for your Pixel 6a, you can always visit our Pixel 6a fast chargers article and choose one from there.
How fast will the Pixel 6a charge?
In our battery test, the Pixel 5a managed to charge from 0 to 100% in around 1 hour and 45 minutes. Given that the Pixel 6a's battery is slightly smaller, we expect that it will charge a little faster, but around this time as well.
