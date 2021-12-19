Pixel 6 can't tell the difference between Adele singing and a toilet flushing

Pixel 6 can't tell the difference between Adele singing and a toilet flushing0
One of the features on the Google Pixel handsets that users really enjoy is the "Now Playing" app. When there is a song playing in the background, the app captures a few seconds of the tune and compares it to its on-device library in an effort to discover the name of the song and the artist. To recognize songs better, Now Playing collects some info, like the percentage of times Now Playing correctly recognizes music. The feature only collects this info if you have shared usage and diagnostics with Google.
Another Redditor said that his Pixel phone thought that the song he was listening to was Copacabana by Barry Manilow when in fact, the song came from the video game Forza Horizon 5 which definitely did not include Copacabana in its soundtrack. In perhaps one of the biggest AI screwups, a Pixel 5 analyzed the sound of a jackhammer being used for construction as music from artists like Imagine Dragon, The White Stripes, and Dresden Dolls.
The Pixel 6 Pro is red hot!
Whether you feel that Adele is talented or that her singing grates on your last nerve the way the sound of an electric toothbrush does, Pixel's Now Playing feature can help you find the name of that song that you've been carrying around in your head for weeks the very next time you hear it playing in the background.