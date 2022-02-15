Android 13 DP1 allows Pixel 6 to run on Windows; another sign that a foldable Pixel is on the way?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Booting Windows, logging in, using it a bit pic.twitter.com/r1ws0WFxOg — kdrag0n (@kdrag0n) February 14, 2022

The update features a Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) allowing the kernel to run as a hypervisor so that Windows 11 can have access to the phone's CPU, memory, storage, and a network. Despite the lack of graphics acceleration, the developer said that Windows 11 is "really usable" and reports that he was able to play "Doom" using the Windows VM. XDA has posted the complex technical background explaining why this works.

We should point out that root access is required although there is a workaround that is pretty complex. If you miss having some sort of Windows operating system on your handset, you can check out several previously owned units on eBay priced as low as $10.20. If you were totally in love with the HTC HD2, the Windows Mobile powered smartphone is available previously owned with 512 MB of storage for $40.





Meanwhile, for the huge majority of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users, the fact that with Android 13 DP1 installed a knowledgeable developer can install Windows 11 on their phone won't mean a thing to them. But there is something in the first Android 13 Developer Preview that might be of interest to more Pixel fans and those interested in foldable phones.

According to Young, production of the foldable Pixel's panels will start-up in the third quarter of this year with the device expected to be released during the fourth quarter.

