 Android 13 DP1 allows Pixel 6 to run on Windows; another sign that a foldable Pixel is on the way? - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
Windows Software updates Google

Android 13 DP1 allows Pixel 6 to run on Windows; another sign that a foldable Pixel is on the way?

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Android 13 DP1 allows Pixel 6 to run on Windows; another sign that a foldable Pixel is on the way?
A tweet from XDA developer kdrag0n (via AndroidCentral) reveals that the developer was able to get Windows 11 to run on his Pixel 6 series device as a virtual machine. This was achievable after Google released Android 13 Developer Preview 1 last week. A virtual machine uses software instead of a physical computer to run programs and apps.

The update features a Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) allowing the kernel to run as a hypervisor so that Windows 11 can have access to the phone's CPU, memory, storage, and a network. Despite the lack of graphics acceleration, the developer said that Windows 11 is "really usable" and reports that he was able to play "Doom" using the Windows VM. XDA has posted the complex technical background explaining why this works.


We should point out that root access is required although there is a workaround that is pretty complex. If you miss having some sort of Windows operating system on your handset, you can check out several previously owned units on eBay priced as low as $10.20. If you were totally in love with the HTC HD2, the Windows Mobile powered smartphone is available previously owned with 512 MB of storage for $40.

Meanwhile, for the huge majority of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users, the fact that with Android 13 DP1 installed a knowledgeable developer can install Windows 11 on their phone won't mean a thing to them. But there is something in the first Android 13 Developer Preview that might be of interest to more Pixel fans and those interested in foldable phones.

Pick up the Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6

$50 off (8%)
$549
$599
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 6 Pro

$899
Buy at BestBuy

XDA states that the Pixel Launcher on Android 13 DP1 offers support for two different home screen layouts. This might be a sign that Google is looking to release a foldable Pixel handset during the third or fourth quarter of this year. Earlier this morning, we passed along a tweet from the CEO and co-founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DCSS), Ross Young, sharing some details about the Pixel Notepad.

According to Young, production of the foldable Pixel's panels will start-up in the third quarter of this year with the device expected to be released during the fourth quarter.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.7
$19 Special Verizon 8%off $549 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.7
$37 Special BestBuy $899 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Foldable Pixel expected to be released in Q4 says DSCC co-founder Ross Young
by Alan Friedman,  0
Foldable Pixel expected to be released in Q4 says DSCC co-founder Ross Young
Why the Samsung Galaxy S22 series are the best Android phones you can get
by Samsung,  1
Why the Samsung Galaxy S22 series are the best Android phones you can get
On Instagram, you can now send and receive private Story likes without piling up unnecessary DMs
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
On Instagram, you can now send and receive private Story likes without piling up unnecessary DMs
Hot new report claims to reveal key Galaxy Z Fold 4 strength over Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 3
by Adrian Diaconescu,  5
Hot new report claims to reveal key Galaxy Z Fold 4 strength over Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 3
We asked, you answered: The perfect tablet is...
by Rado Minkov,  8
We asked, you answered: The perfect tablet is...
Here is how you may soon stream apps from your Pixel phone to your computer
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
Here is how you may soon stream apps from your Pixel phone to your computer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless