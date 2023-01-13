Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro

Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Google's Pixel phones are proof that feature-packed phones don't have to cost an arm and leg and the company's excellent Pixel 6 Pro is currently even cheaper on Amazon.

Despite being a year old, the Pixel 6 Pro is still a very capable phone and easily holds its own against newer top smartphones. It's a looker of a phone with a fresh design and sports a sharp 6.7 inches display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz for buttery smooth animations.

The Pixel 6 range was the first with Google's homebaked Tensor chip which gives it a unique edge over competing phones. The proprietary chip makes for a more optimized experience and brings new AI capabilities to elevate photography and speech recognition performance. The chip is also sufficiently powerful for daily needs.

Pixel 6 Pro 128GB

Featuring a 6.7 inches 120Hz screen, a triple camera array with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, and 48MP telephoto camera with 4x zoom, Tensor chip, and a 5,003mAh battery, the Pixel 6 Pro is the perfect phone for Android enthusiasts.
$295 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

The Pixels are known for their exceptional cameras and the Pixel 6 Pro is no different. Its triple camera array, aided by Google's software smarts, churns out professional-grade images which don't look fake or overly processed. For an artistic touch, it has features like Action Pan and Long Exposure. Night-time images also come out detailed and sharp, which is not something you can say about most phones on the market.

The Pixel 6 Pro has a 5,003mAh cell and though battery life is not outstanding, it is above average and will make it to the end of the day.

The Pixel 6 Pro was already priced more reasonably than competing flagships and right now, you can get it for $604 instead of $899, which is a discount of almost $300. That's a great price for a phone with a premium design, pin-sharp screen, fantastic cameras, and uncomplicated software experience.

If you are tempted to spring for the Pixel 7 Pro, keep in mind that not only will you have to spend more, but it's also not a huge upgrade over the Pixel 6 Pro, and only offers a few extras such as the marginally faster G2 chip and slightly better zoom.

The Pixel 6 Pro will be supported for four more years, so it's not about to go obsolete anytime.
