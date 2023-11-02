Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
The once-upon-a-time flagship Pixel 6 Pro 256GB is now $399 off on Amazon; save on one now

We recently reported that Amazon is currently selling the 256GB version of the sweet Pixel 6 with an even sweeter 36% discount, letting you snag this nice phone for $249 off its price. But the Pixel 6 isn't the only Pixel phone so heavily discounted at the retailer. The even more awesome Pixel 6 Pro with 256GB of storage space is enjoying a pretty nice 40% discount on Amazon and can now be yours for a whopping $399 off its price if you act fast and purchase one through this deal right now.

Pixel 6 Pro 12GB 256GB: Save $399!

Get a brand new Pixel 6 Pro 256GB for $399 off its price. Powered by a Google Tensor chip, the phone has good performance. Additionally, it sports a 50MP main camera, which takes awesome photos.
$399 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


The Pixel 6 Pro may be an older phone, but it still packs a punch. It's powered by Google's first Tensor chipset, comes with 12GB of RAM, and still delivers reasonably good performance. While it will probably struggle in running the latest mobile games at its highest graphical settings, it should be able to deal with day-to-day tasks like web browsing without any issues.

Furthermore, being an ex-flagship Pixel phone, the Pixel 6 Pro takes amazing pictures with its 50 MP main and 11.1 MP selfie cameras. Additionally, the phone can shoot videos in up to 4K resolution and packs Google's software magic, which enhances your pictures, making them look even more incredible.

In terms of battery life, the handset packs a 5,003mAh power cell, which should be able to last you through the day without a single top-up.

Google's Pixel 6 Pro may not be a spring chicken anymore, but it's still a pretty decent phone. Furthermore, Amazon's huge price cut makes this bad boy even more irresistible. Of course, that awesome discount won't be available indefinitely, so chop-chop and get a brand-new Pixel 6 Pro at a heavily discounted price now while you still can.
