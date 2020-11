Update for Verizon Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G is now available

Verizon's high-band 5G service, known as Verizon Ultra Wideband, does not travel long distances which explains why its footprint is so limited. It also requires a clear line of sight as these signals are easily blocked. But mmWave 5G does carry the extremely fast data speeds that probably come to your mind when you think about 5G. So the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will now show different 5G icons depending on which 5G network the device is connected with