Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Google

The Pixel 4a trade-in program in Canada comes with an unwanted bonus: digital detox

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Aug 13, 2020, 4:05 AM
The Pixel 4a trade-in program in Canada comes with an unwanted bonus: digital detox
Google’s software empire is second to none but the company’s foray into the hardware side of the smartphone world isn’t quite as successful. While the phones themselves are quite good, Google often seems to have trouble with the logistical side of the business, making mistakes that cause frustration among its userbase.

And it seems the launch of the Pixel 4a won’t be an exception. Some of those eager to be the first ones to get the Pixel 4a were faced with an issue that’s as nonsensical as it is easy to solve. The users raised their concerns on the Google Pixel subreddit and the news about their experience quickly reached AndroidPolice. But what’s it all about?

Well, people that preordered their Pixel 4a using the trade-in option to get a discount have received the trade-in kit quite early. Nothing wrong with that, however, the kit and the phone you’re trading in have to be returned to Google within 30 days, or the value that Google has put on your device will diminish.

The problem is that Google sent out the trade-in kits more than a month before the Pixel 4a starts shipping in Canada, where the complaints are coming from. The Pixel 4a will start shipping on September 10 while some users got their kits as early as August 3.

So, for those that were planning to trade in their current daily driver, this leaves a gap of around 10 days during which they won’t have a phone. While being without a phone for more than a week would definitely make you happier to get your new Pixel 4a, that’s not the best way to boost enthusiasm.

Of course, Google support was contacted by those facing the odd circumstances, but so far the best Google could promise is to try and ship the new phones as early as possible. It’s not clear why Google can’t just extend the kit return period to 45 days and solve the issue completely.

It seems some users will be forced to go through the “phoneless for a week” experiment, courtesy of Google.

Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
Pixel 4a on
$600 Pixel 4a on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Motorola reveals the surprising Razr 2 5G announcement date
Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G & Apple Watch Series 6 announcement and release dates leak
Popular stories
Microsoft's one-of-a-kind Surface Duo gets a US release date and price tag at last
Popular stories
New variable refresh rate screen to debut on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon is going all out in its efforts to close the 5G coverage gap to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Verizon's answer to T-Mobile's huge 5G expansion is... not very impressive
Popular stories
T-Mobile tops AT&T to become the second largest wireless carrier in the U.S.
Popular stories
New Surface Duo images appear as release draws closer
Popular stories
Latest Surface Duo leak reveals price, shows off design & accessories
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G unboxing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless