Face Unlock breaks on Pixel 4 forcing users to factory reset their phones







The first sign that something is amiss comes via the receipt of a message to the user telling him to re-enroll his face with the feature or else Face Unlock will not work. And keep in mind that like the iPhone, there is no fingerprint scanner on the phone as a biometric backup. So the Pixel 4 user re-enrolls his face with Face Unlock and the problem ends there, right? Wrong. Even after some re-enrolled their kisser multiple times, they received an error message that said, "Can't verify face. Try again." Some tried to reboot their phone or went into safe mode, but their face still failed to unlock the phone. A few of those affected even came to terms with the idea that they might have to factory reset their phones. But most wanted to wait until they installed the January security patch that was disseminated this past Monday.

Some Pixel 4 users have found that factory resetting the phone will solve the issue







As one Redditor wrote just a few days after the ball dropped in Times Square, "I have this too! Had a message to re-enroll my face data, despite face unlock working. Now the enrollment will appear to work, but my face won't unlock my phone. I thought I might have a hardware fault, but given that multiple of us have had this issue occur at the same time, perhaps it's a bug or back-end fault? I'd factory reset my phone, but first I'll wait and see if the problem is fixed by the time of the January patch on Monday." Here's a spoiler though, factory resetting the phone solved the problem according to those who ended up at the point of no return after the January update failed to deliver the answer.









Frankly, we would have liked to have seen quicker action from Google considering that more than just a handful of Pixel 4 users resorted to the dreaded factory reset to get their Face Unlock working again. And it isn't as though Google was caught unaware. Apparently this issue started with the November security update and the very first post about this problem found on Google's own Pixel phone support page is dated November 24th.





If you need to contact Google about this matter, if you can unlock your phone go to Settings > Tips & support > Chat or Phone . Type in your information and then hit Send. If you have access to Twitter, you can send a tweet about your Pixel 4 to @MadeByGoogle. If you don't want to factory reset your phone (and frankly we don't blame you), you need to make your voice heard.





