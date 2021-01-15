Starting tomorrow, the Pixel 2 series loses support for a key photographic feature
If you still use the Pixel 2 or the Pixel 2 XL as your daily driver, you might notice that the devices are slowing down tremendously. This writer used a Pixel 2 XL for a couple of years before putting it into retirement last February for the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Whenever work calls on me to write about Android 11 and I blow the dust off of the Pixel 2 XL, it seems impossibly slow. Some of this is no doubt due to the fact that yours truly is now used to the faster speed of the A13 Bionic over the Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform. Some of the lagging is just due to old age and lack of support from Google.
Starting on Sunday, January 17th, photos and videos from Pixel 2 devices can be stored in "High Quality" which compresses photos and videos, or shell out to continue storing the images in "Original Quality" using Google One storage. Every Google Account comes with 15GB of free storage that is shared between Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. You can purchase 100GB of additional storage for $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year. 200GB will cost you $2.99 monthly or $29.99 annually, and 2TB of storage is priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year.
Get ready to open your wallet. Google will stop offering unlimited compressed photo and video storage for the Pixels next year which means that all uploads will count toward your storage cap starting in 2022 even if they are not stored in original quality. And here's an early reminder for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users; that model was the last to come with unlimited free original quality storage of photos and videos and this perk will end on January 31st 2022.