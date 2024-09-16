Google's use of TSMC will continue as the Pixel 11 might use a 2nm Tensor G6 AP



The Tensor G5 chip that will power the Pixel 10 next year is a marked departure from past Tensor chips. The Tensor G5 was designed by Google from the ground up and will be produced by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm process node (N3E). The chip has already been "taped out" which means that everything is ready for the chip to be mass-produced at TSMC's fab. Previous Tensor chips have been based on Samsung's Exynos chips with some customization from Google





Google supposedly switched from Samsung Foundry to TSMC for the Tensor G5 because of Samsung's low yield on its production of 3nm chips which reportedly is only 20% . It appears that Google will continue to stick with TSMC for the Tensor G6 which could be built on TSMC's 2nm node for the 2026 Pixel 11 series. On the other hand, companies like Apple and Qualcomm will produce enough A19 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 application processors to make it financially viable for them to have TSMC use its latest advanced chip-production technology which will be 2nm by late next year.





The number of Pixel units produced each year is small compared to the number of phones using Apple's latest A-series chipset and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 chipset. As a result, it might be too expensive for Google to switch to 2nm production quickly for the Tensor G6. A more practical solution would be to have the Tensor G6 manufactured using TSMC's third-generation 3nm process node (N3P).









Pixel owners usually aren't buying the device because of zippy fast Geekbench scores so there probably wouldn't be much of an issue if Google decides to have the Tensor G6 manufactured using a 3nm node. Regardless of the node Google ultimately chooses to build the Tensor G6 on, it would appear that Samsung has lost Google's foundry business when it comes to the Tensor chip.



