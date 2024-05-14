Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Here's why you might want to wait for the Pixel 10 series to upgrade
As long as we are all consumed by Google I/O today, let's go forward in our time machine to next year when the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are on the horizon. There will be excitement building because the Pixel 10 is expected to be powered by the Tensor G5 application processor (AP) that will be nothing like your grandfather's Google Tensor chipset. According to "X" leaker @Revegnus1 (via Wccftech), the Tensor G5 AP will be built by TSMC using the latter's second-generation 3nm process node (N3E).

The Tensor chipsets have always been manufactured by Samsung Foundry which makes sense considering that these SoCs are based on Samsung's Exynos APs. For example, the Pixel 9 series will be powered by the Tensor G4 which is based on the Exynos 2400. But if @Revegnus1 is right, production of the Google Tensor chipset is moving to Taiwan.

From the G1, which used a CPU and GPU designed by Samsung, Google has been slowly taking over  the design of the Tensor SoC to the point where it now designs the Tensor's GPU and might even have a hand in designing the CPU on the G4, While it isn't clear whether Google or Samsung will design the G4's CPU, Google is expected to create the chipset's GPU. The G5 will be the first Tensor chipset to be completely customized by Google instead of partially customized by the company like past Tensor chips were.

The tweet from @Revegnus1 noted that Google is expanding its R&D center in Taiwan and is filling the center with semiconductor engineers. This would appear to be a plan by Google to get more involved with TSMC in the building of the first totally customized Google chipset.

So if you were thinking about updating to the Pixel 9 series, you might want to wait for the Pixel 10 to be released with the first Tensor SoC completely customized by Google. While the Exynos 2400 chipset that the G4 is based on is a serviceable AP, Google should be able to create features in the Pixel 10 that it can offer only because the G5 isn't based on the blueprint of a Samsung Exynos chip.

Don't take this change lightly. The Tensor G5 AP could launch a new era of Pixel handsets delivering the type of outstanding performance that you have always been hoping to experience from your Pixel phone.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

