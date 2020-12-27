Historic photos show the OG Apple iPhone getting assembled in 2007
Do you remember much about January 9, 2007? That was the day that Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone to the public and it would not be an overstatement to say that the world was never the same. Think about what life is like now. You walk down the street and everyone is looking down at their phone. No one carries a paper map these days and when something of importance happens, the whole world finds out immediately.
While the OG iPhone was introduced on that historic day in January 2007, it was not available for purchase until June 29th, 2007. Apple turned to third party contact manufacturers, like it does today, to assemble the device. And it just so happens that Bob Burrough, a former Apple Software Development Manager, recently tweeted several rare and historic photographs of the OG iPhone being assembled in a Foxconn factory in China during the Spring of 2007.
History is in the making at the Foxconn factory as the workers there assemble the first iPhone sporting a 3.5-inch display with a resolution of 320 x 480. The rear-facing 2MP camera was the only one on the device and there was a 1400mAh battery inside. The CPU powering the handset was a single-core 412MHz component.
The OG iPhone wasn't perfect. Instead of running on 3G, the first iPhone used AT&T's slow EDGE network, did not have video capabilities or stereo Bluetooth. Still, the iPhone was incredibly unique and was ahead of its time. This year Apple has released its first 5G iPhone, powered by a chip with 11.8 billion transistors. All of this was still 13 years in the future when these photos were snapped at Foxconn's manufacturing facilities in China back in 2007.