Historic photos show the OG Apple iPhone getting assembled in 2007

Do you remember much about January 9, 2007? That was the day that Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone to the public and it would not be an overstatement to say that the world was never the same. Think about what life is like now. You walk down the street and everyone is looking down at their phone. No one carries a paper map these days and when something of importance happens, the whole world finds out immediately.

















History is in the making at the Foxconn factory as the workers there assemble the first iPhone sporting a 3.5-inch display with a resolution of 320 x 480. The rear-facing 2MP camera was the only one on the device and there was a 1400mAh battery inside. The CPU powering the handset was a single-core 412MHz component.



