You've never seen photos of the Apple Watch looking like this
A prototype version of the Apple Watch, housed in a special security case, was posted on Twitter by an account named Apple Demo (@AppleDemoYT). The prototype Apple Watch is running an internal pre-WatchOS 1.0 build along with internal testing apps and development settings. One picture shows an FCC warning explaining that the device has not been approved by the regulatory agency which means that it-at that time-could not be sold or leased until the timepiece received such approval.
This is the second trip back in time that we've been able to take you on. Just the other day we passed along some images of the OG Apple iPhone undergoing assembly and Quality Control at a Foxconn factory in China. The fact that this prototype is still around is unusual. As one of the tweets from AppleDemo notes, "It’s extremely amazing that something like this could still exist; without having been destroyed."