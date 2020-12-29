You've never seen photos of the Apple Watch looking like this





If you look at the prototype, among the app icons is one with the yellow image of Lisa Simpson. According to Apple Demo, this is a clever reference to Apple's Lisa computer and the app is used to test certain features of the watch. By the way, you might have noticed that the device at this stage did not feature the Digital Crown.







This is the second trip back in time that we've been able to take you on. Just the other day we passed along some images of the OG Apple iPhone undergoing assembly and Quality Control at a Foxconn factory in China. The fact that this prototype is still around is unusual. As one of the tweets from AppleDemo notes, "It’s extremely amazing that something like this could still exist; without having been destroyed."



