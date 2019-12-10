PhoneArena 2019 Awards: Best phones of the year

2019 is nearly over, and throughout the year, we've added more than 200 phones and tablets to our extensive database. Can you imagine? However, only few of all 2019 phones deserve accolades. The PhoneArena team assembled, sat at the round table, and after a brief discussion we determined which phones deserve some recognition at the end of the year. Without further ado, here's which phones got the 2019 awards.





Best Phone - Apple iPhone 11 Pro/11 Pro Max





By fune-tuning and perfecting the iPhone recipe, Apple came with a pair of truly excelling phones. With excellent battery life, matured design, and what's possibly the most versatile camera in 2019, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are two safe bets when it comes to getting a new phone in late 2019. These two are built to last, and while they might seem way too conservative when you compare them to the foldable and pop-out camera phones we saw throughout the year, they are a familiar product that doesn't need fundamental change or innovation in order to be reliable and succeed.



Read our full Apple iPhone 11 Pro/11 Pro Max review here

Buy the Apple iPhone 11 Pro/Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max on Apple.com

Runner-up #1 - Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
















