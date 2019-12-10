Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung iOS Apple Android Picks OnePlus

PhoneArena 2019 Awards: Best phones of the year

PhoneArena Team posted by PhoneArena Team   /  Dec 10, 2019, 7:51 AM
PhoneArena 2019 Awards: Best phones of the year
2019 is nearly over, and throughout the year, we've added more than 200 phones and tablets to our extensive database. Can you imagine? However, only few of all 2019 phones deserve accolades. The PhoneArena team assembled, sat at the round table, and after a brief discussion we determined which phones deserve some recognition at the end of the year. Without further ado, here's which phones got the 2019 awards.

Best Phone - Apple iPhone 11 Pro/11 Pro Max




By fune-tuning and perfecting the iPhone recipe, Apple came with a pair of truly excelling phones. With excellent battery life, matured design, and what's possibly the most versatile camera in 2019, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are two safe bets when it comes to getting a new phone in late 2019. These two are built to last, and while they might seem way too conservative when you compare them to the foldable and pop-out camera phones we saw throughout the year, they are a familiar product that doesn't need fundamental change or innovation in order to be reliable and succeed.


Runner-up #1 - Samsung Galaxy Note 10+



With its refined design, the more functional S Pen, the incredible display, the plentiful ultra-fast storage, and high-quality loudspeakers, the Galaxy Note 10+ is definitely up there with the great phones released in 2019. While it's excelling in many areas, it doesn't quite push the boundaries in certain aspects. While this somehow works for the iPhone, which can do just fine without any bleeding edge, first-gen generation innovation on deck, the Note 10+ has to compete with a large swath of Androids that match its features and even outdo Samsung's latest high-end flagship. Still, the Galaxy Note 10+ is an excellent all-around device that deserves recognition. 

Runner-up #2 - OnePlus 7 Pro 



OnePlus really blew up in 2019 with its OnePlus 7 Pro, which has a large and beautiful screen with an ultra-smooth 90Hz refresh rate, improved cameras, very good battery life, and a very competitive price that's still much lower than iPhones and Galaxies. There are just a few downsides to this flagship, but they can easily be overlooked by the great experience that OnePlus delivers here. 

$868.99 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ on Amazon
$1,075.00 Apple iPhone 11 Pro on eBay
$820.00 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max on eBay

Related phones

10.0

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
9.0

Apple iPhone 11 Pro
9.6

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
9.7

OnePlus 7 Pro

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

3 Comments

Nutcase4u2
Reply

1. Nutcase4u2

Posts: 45; Member since: Oct 15, 2015

I absolutely LOVE my OnePlus 7 Pro. Had the Note 10 for a short period of time, and nothing felt fresh about it over previous phones. The OnePlus 7 Pro refresh rate at 90Hz is incredibly nice to look at every time I unlock my phone, and the fingerprint scanner is super fast compared to the Note 10 phones.

posted on 12 min ago

disatrousrainbow
Reply

3. disatrousrainbow

Posts: 68; Member since: Oct 24, 2015

If I was coming back to Android, the OnePlus 7 Pro would be my top pick, especially because of its price.

posted on 1 min ago

disatrousrainbow
Reply

2. disatrousrainbow

Posts: 68; Member since: Oct 24, 2015

Good list. I'll also say the iPhone 11 Pro is the best phone if you don't want a huge XL/Plus-sized phone but also don't won't to lose any high-end features including battery life.

posted on 1 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor
Trial-to-determine-fate-of-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-starts-tomorrow
Fate of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger rests on a trial that begins tomorrow
Apple-to-name-iPhone-SE-sequel-iPhone-9
Apple's next handset will reportedly be the iPhone 9
OnePlus-8-Lite-renders-surface
Fresh renders reveal a return to the mid-range sector for OnePlus
Best-ANC-wireless-earphones-price-battery-life
Best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation
samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-battery-size-larger-than-note-10-plus
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a bigger battery than the Note 10+ (yes, really)
Half-of-the-iPhone-12s-screen-may-become-Touch-ID-as-a-Face-ID-redundancy
In iPhone 12, a Touch ID and Face ID marriage of convenience
samsung-galaxy-s11-galaxy-fold-clamshell-camera-specs-report
Huge Galaxy S11 and 'Galaxy Fold clamshell' camera upgrades revealed in credible new report

Popular stories

Download-FitbitOS-4.1-update-Versa-smartwatches
Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US
T-Mobile-will-reportedly-lower-the-price-it-pays-for-Sprint
T-Mobile expected to revise lower the price it will pay for Sprint
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
google-pixel-4-att-deal-new-line-monthly-installments
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
sams-club-deals-gift-card-iphone-11-galaxy-note-10-more
Sam's Club is preparing another stunning deal on the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Motorola-imagines-a-foldable-Razr-with-modular-attachments
Motorola depicts a foldable Razr with modular attachments
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.