Which phone has the best speakers? iPhone vs Galaxy, OnePlus, LG, Pixel, ROG Phone II blind test

all participants were blindfolded

Google Pixel 4 XL Theis the winner of our blind test, and it's a well-deserved victory, I'd say. The phone produces balanced stereo sound with good clarity and ample bass. It's not comparable to a proper Bluetooth speaker, of course, but for a smartphone, the Pixel 4 XL sounds remarkably good.





The iPhone 11 Pro Max, which came in second place, was also ranked highly by the participants in the test. Its sound reproduction is very similar to that of the Pixel – music sounds full, balanced, with a good amount of bass for a phone.





Asus ROG Phone II Theranked third, slightly behind the iPhone. Personally, I expected it to score greater points since its front-firing stereo speakers get plenty loud. However, many people pointed out that the phone sounded a bit harsh to their ears.









In last place, the LG G8X didn't win the hearts of the audience. It's the best sounding yet compared to previous LG smartphones, but it can't quite challenge rivals from other brands. Clearer, more balanced sound with extra bass should do the trick.





A few interesting observations





Apparently, "good sound" is defined differently by different people. Many of the participants admitted that they ranked one phone higher than others primarily because it had more bass. However, a few people paid more attention particularly to how clear the vocals were.





Also, people rarely complained about a phone being too loud, but they did point out when one phone was quieter than others. In general, participants rarely mentioned volume in their comments, which leads me to believe that they didn't score a phone highly solely for being louder. But I often heard people liking a particular phone for sounding more balanced, as in the mids did not overpower the lows and the highs.





Finally, it is worth pointing out that the great majority of people could easily hear the differences in audio quality. Only one person said that they had a hard time and that all phones sounded pretty much the same to them.





Surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments, and tell us what kind of blind tests you'd like to see us do next!