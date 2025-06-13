Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Pebble’s retro reboot ships in July, and even your old watch might get something new

A limited beta test is now live, and even older models are invited to try the new software and app experience.

Pebble is officially coming back, and the first round of its new smartwatches will begin shipping in July. The Core 2 Duo, part of the Pebble reboot led by original founder Eric Migicovsky, will be sent to early customers next month, with broader shipments scheduled for July and August.


In a blog post, Migicovsky shared several updates about the project, which is now operating under the name Core Devices. A small group of 200 customers will be the first to try the Core 2 Duo as part of a beta test. Meanwhile, the company’s other upcoming model, the Core 2 Time, is reportedly still on schedule.


Alongside the hardware, a new Pebble app is also on the way. It will be available for both iOS and Android and is designed primarily for the new Core 2 watches. However, the app will also work with older Pebble hardware. According to Migicovsky, users with devices like the Pebble 2 and Pebble Time series can use the new app and even join the beta program to help test it.


Video Thumbnail


Beta sign-ups are now open, though spots will be limited. Those who pre-ordered the Core 2 Duo will receive an email later this month with shipping details, including any payment clarifications related to tariffs or duties depending on their country.


The return of Pebble is notable given how long the brand has been absent from the smartwatch scene. Its original watches built a dedicated following thanks to their simplicity, long battery life, and support for notifications. Many Pebble fans have continued using their devices even after official services were shut down, thanks to community efforts.


While today’s smartwatch market is dominated by more advanced offerings from Apple, Samsung, and Google, Pebble’s lightweight and focused approach may still have a place. The inclusion of support for older devices is a thoughtful gesture, especially for users who have kept their watches running over the years.


Personally, I'm interested to see how the Core 2 lineup is received once it hits wrists. For now, this reboot looks like it’s staying true to the original Pebble spirit — just with a modern update.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
