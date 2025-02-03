Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Telegram CEO explains why the West is behind China: it's a school problem

Apps
A person using the DeepSeek AI model on their smartphone.
DeepSeek, the Chinese AI disruptor that's been making headlines for over a week now, is now being discussed by Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram.

Durov says that China's rapid progress in AI, exemplified by the success of the startup DeepSeek, has surprised many. However, this advancement in algorithmic efficiency is not without foundation, he argues in a Telegram post on his account:

Chinese students have long outperformed others in math and programming at international olympiads. When it comes to producing outstanding performers in math and science, China's secondary education system is superior to that of the West. It fosters fierce competition among students, a principle borrowed from the highly efficient Soviet model.


He then references their Western counterparts and argues that they're doing it wrong:

In contrast, most Western schools discourage competition, prohibiting public announcements of students' grades and rankings. The rationale is understandable – to protect students from pressure or ridicule. However, such measures also predictably demotivate the best students. Victory and defeat are two sides of the same coin. Eliminate the losers – and you eliminate the winners.


He argues that removing transparency in student rankings and discouraging competition undermines motivation, leading many talented students to seek fulfillment in areas like competitive gaming rather than academics:

It's not surprising that many gifted kids now find competitive gaming more exciting than academics — at least in video games, they can see how each player ranks.


Durov emphasizes that in the real world, competition is inevitable. From sports to business and science, performance is always ranked and evaluated:

Telling all students they are champions, regardless of performance, may seem kind – until you consider how quickly reality will shatter this illusion after graduation. Reality, unlike well-meaning school policies, does have public grades and rankings – whether in sports, business, science, or technology. AI benchmarks that demonstrate DeepSeek's superiority are one of such public rankings. And more are coming. Unless the US secondary education system undergoes radical reform, China's growing dominance in technology seems inevitable.


According to Durov, high-achieving students often thrive in an environment where performance is openly measured and rewarded. However, many Western schools have eliminated public rankings and grades to protect students from stress or embarrassment. While this approach aims to create a more inclusive and pressure-free environment, Durov believes it ultimately demotivates those who would otherwise push themselves to excel.

What do you think?
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
