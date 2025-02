Telegram CEO explains why the West is behind China: it's a school problem

Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

DeepSeek, the Chinese AI disruptor that's been making headlines for over a week now, is now being discussed by Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram.Durov says that China's rapid progress in AI, exemplified by the success of the startup DeepSeek, has surprised many. However, this advancement in algorithmic efficiency is not without foundation, he argues in a Telegram post on his account He then references their Western counterparts and argues that they're doing it wrong:He argues that removing transparency in student rankings and discouraging competition undermines motivation, leading many talented students to seek fulfillment in areas like competitive gaming rather than academics:Durov emphasizes that in the real world, competition is inevitable. From sports to business and science, performance is always ranked and evaluated:According to Durov, high-achieving students often thrive in an environment where performance is openly measured and rewarded. However, many Western schools have eliminated public rankings and grades to protect students from stress or embarrassment. While this approach aims to create a more inclusive and pressure-free environment, Durov believes it ultimately demotivates those who would otherwise push themselves to excel.