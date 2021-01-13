Parler can return to the App Store if it does this one thing

CBS This Morning show what Parler needs to do to be re-listed in the App Store. Answering a question about Parler's CEO, Cook pointed out that "We suspended them, we did not ban them. We have Terms of Service for our App Store, and some of those Terms of Service he's in violation of. All we're asking is he meet the Terms of Service." According to AppleInsider , Apple CEO Tim Cook explained today on a taped interview on theThis Morning show what Parler needs to do to be re-listed in the App Store. Answering a question about Parler's CEO, Cook pointed out that "We suspended them, we did not ban them. We have Terms of Service for our App Store, and some of those Terms of Service he's in violation of. All we're asking is he meet the Terms of Service."









So on the face of it, a reinstatement could be as simple as Parler agreeing to follow Apple's Terms of Service to the letter. But while this might sound simple, it might not be for the social media app. "Parler has some issues with moderation," Apple's CEO said. "Our hope is that they do that and get back on the store." For example, the day that Google removed the app from the Play Store, Apple gave Parler 24 hours to remove messages promoting hate and violence and asked it to come up with better ways to moderate the app. Parler refused to make these changes leading Apple to remove the app from the App Store. There is no indication that Parler would be more likely to follow Apple's ToS with this second chance.





Without access to the Google Play Store, the Apple App Store and Amazon's AWS, Parler has lost its ability to find new subscribers via smartphone apps. It also doesn't have access to any servers that would be used to host the service. So even if the social media app agrees to bend over backward to follow Apple's Terms of Service and receives the personal green light from Tim Cook to be reinstated in the App Store, it won't matter unless Parler finds a company willing to host it. When and if that will happen is unknown at this time.

