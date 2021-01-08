Parler banned by Google and is on the cusp of being removed by Apple



Following the coup attempt that led to five deaths in the U.S. on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, some social media apps made big news on Friday. According to Reuters , both Google and Apple placed restrictions on social networking app Parler. The latter is a social media app created for conservative users, many of whom have been looking for a Twitter replacement after the latter permanently banned President Trump on Friday (more on that below).

Google suspended Parler from the Google Play Store on Friday until the app adds "robust content moderation." Apple , on the other hand, gave Parler 24 hours to turn in a detailed moderation plan. In discussing its plans to remove Parler from the Play Store, Google said that the app continues to publish posts that aim "to incite ongoing violence in the U.S." Google added that, "For us to distribute an app through Google Play, we do require that apps implement robust moderation for egregious content. In light of this ongoing and urgent public safety threat, we are suspending the app’s listings from the Play Store until it addresses these issues."









Meanwhile, Reuters got to view a letter from Apple's App Store review team in which Apple gave examples of Parler participants using the app to make plans to storm the Capitol building on Wednesday. Apple said in the letter that, "Content that threatens the well-being of others or is intended to incite violence or other lawless acts has never been acceptable on the App Store." In the missive, Apple said that it was giving Parler 24 hours to "remove all objectionable content from your app ... as well as any content referring to harm to people or attacks on government facilities now or at any future date." The company also demanded that Parler submit a written plan "to moderate and filter this content" from the app.





Meanwhile, there was more big news on the social networking scene today as Twitter permanently banned President Donald J. Trump from using his favorite mode of communications. Twitter said, "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence. In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action." In a statement, Twitter said, "If it is clear that another account is being used for the purposes of evading a ban, it is also subject to suspension. For government accounts, such as @POTUS and @WhiteHouse, we will not suspend those accounts but will take action to limit their use. However, these accounts will be transitioned over to the new administration in due course and will not be suspended by Twitter unless absolutely necessary to alleviate real-world harm."





The president, who will be leaving the White House after Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20th, also made a statement which said that "As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me."







Twitter also said that its policies prevent a third party from operating the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account on the president's behalf. Interestingly, at 8:30 PM ET on Friday night, someone operating on Trump's behalf tried to post four tweets. Almost immediately, those four tweets disappeared.





Reports say that the the president went "ballistic" after being banned from Twitter.

