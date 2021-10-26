The Palm Buds Pro are here: Wireless earbuds for an unbeatable price





Well, the truth is, today we're here add one more option to that list: the brand new Palm Buds Pro, the first novel product to be released in three years by San Francisco-based American electronics company Palm.

Now, although the "Pro" part of the name might suggest that there is an original "non-Pro" variant, that isn't true. The Palm Buds Pro are the only original earbuds to be currently sold by the company, and they were recently teased quite a bit before their launch on October 26.

Now, although we can't vouch for or against these little bad boys just yet without having tried them ourselves, Palm did once help design Beats by Dre, as well as some of Samsung's best headphones—so the company is already well versed in audio product development. And the Palm Buds Pro are certainly not bad-looking, if we do say so ourselves!

Pal Buds Pro specs



Palm has announced that they put all their focus on the most sought-after features, namely bass-heavy studio-grade sound, solid ANC/ENC, and a friendly price point. And if their claims hold true, they may have just achieved that: it's quite difficult to find earbuds elsewhere with the pro-level specs listed below, on sale for only $100*:



Embrace the Bass - Incredible studio-quality sound with 10mm dynamic drivers





Escape the Noise - The most immersive experience with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC)





Crystal Clear Calls - 6-microphone architecture with Environmental Noise Cancelling (ENC)





Hear Around You - Ambient Mode for seamless audio transparency and simultaneous music playback





Long-Lasting Battery - Over 24 hours of playback with the charging case





The Palm Buds Pro fall somewhere into the lower to mid tiers when it comes to price, selling for $130 MSRP. It seems you can get a pre-order limited-time discount of $30 off right now, however, so if you order now, you'll pay only $100 for them.





Palm is also offering a Palm Buds Pro + Silicone Case bundle deal for $113.99, discounted from $153.99.





A few words on the company





Palm, the American electronics company from San Francisco, was originally created in 1996. It became famous for creating the first PDA (personal digital assistant) to be successfully marketed worldwide, alongside a plethora of other electronics.





However, HP acquired the company in 2010, and all the electronics products it produced during that time were labeled HP, ending the Palm brand name for a while. Four years later, Palm was sold to TCL, under which it came out with what became essentially its trademark product: the Palm Phone





It was a cute, compact little Android device—however, the company had far too many things to polish up if it ever hoped to get the phone selling mainstream. The Palm Phone's battery life left much to be desired, and it gave no competition in the camera department, either. And its Nokia-style miniature screen was a pain to type on. But the Palm Phone's hype was that it continues to be one of the absolute smallest Android phones out there, and that's why it continues to be beloved by many.