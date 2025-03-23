Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables

Ricky Bloomfield, MD, Oura's "The Pulse" blog, March 20, 2025





According to Bloomfield, the wearables landscape has matured significantly, becoming mainstream. He noted the increasing trend of users tracking health data and sharing it with their doctors, emphasizing the need for accuracy in wearable health technology. His expertise will be particularly relevant for Oura as they try to enhance their capabilities and build credibility.Bloomfield aims to improve the connection between patients and healthcare providers at Oura. By securing regulatory clearances for their health features, Oura will try to boost its marketing and increase adoption within the medical community. Currently, a lack of approvals can limit claims and how doctors utilize the data. Bloomfield believes Oura's technology could serve as an early indicator for conditions like hypertension and prediabetes.This is a key hire by Oura. Recruiting an experienced professional from a major player like Apple shows that Oura is comitted to advancing its health offerings and establishing itself as a serious contender in the digital health arena.