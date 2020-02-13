Oppo and Xiaomi shelve press conferences after MWC 2020 cancelation
The Xiaomi Mi 10 will now debut at a later date
In a statement released shortly after the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro unveiling earlier today, Xiaomi confirmed that it is delaying the international debut it had planned for the flagships on Sunday, February 23, in Barcelona.
The Oppo Find X2 is going to arrive in March
Fellow Chinese brand Oppo also published a press release on the matter this morning. It “respects and understands” the decision to cancel MWC 2020 and, “after serious consideration,” has decided to reschedule the Oppo Find X2 launch event originally scheduled for Saturday, February 22.
The company hasn’t yet announced a new timeline but confirmed the Global Launch Event will happen at some point in March. More information will be shared soon, it confirmed.
Realme's next phone will be unveiled online
The third brand to announce a change of plans today was Realme, Oppo’s budget subsidiary. The company has confirmed it will now be unveiling the Realme X50 Pro 5G via an online presentation from Madrid on Monday, February 24.
Huawei hasn't provided an update yet
At this point, the only company yet to provide an update on its plans is Huawei. The company has a press conference scheduled for Sunday, February 23, at 14:00 CET and recently insisted it would go ahead.
However, Xiaomi and Oppo both reiterated their plans to go ahead with plans but have now backtracked, which means Huawei could certainly do the same thing.
