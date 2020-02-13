Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
What's on top of the DxO Mark camera scores with a 108MP sensor, records 8K video, has Snapdragon 865 and 5G modem, 12GB RAM, and a 5K battery? No, not the Galaxy S20 Ultra, that one blasts off from $1400, but a phone that costs half that price.
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro specs and 108MP camera features
- Display: 6.7" FHD+ OLED 90Hz display with 1200 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Snapdragon 865
- Memory: 8/12GB RAM, 128/256/512GB storage
- Primary camera: 108MP, 1/1.33-inch sensor with 25mm-equivalent, f/1.69-aperture lens, OIS (25MP output resolution)
- Short telephoto: 12MP, 2x zoom for portraits, 1/2.6-inch sensor with 50mm-equivalent, f/2-aperture lens
- Long telephoto: 8MP, 10x hybrid zoom, 1/4.4-inch sensor with 94mm-equivalent, f/2-aperture lens, OIS
- Ultra-wide: 20MP, 1/2.8-inch sensor with 16mm-equivalent, f/2.2-aperture lens
- Battery: 4780mAh/4500mAh (Pro), up to 65W charging
That's right, not only does the new Mi 10 family also sport a 108MP camera like on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, albeit in a Tetracell instead of Nonacell virtual pixel configuration, but it also has two telephoto cameras for long and medium range zooming/portraits, shunning complex folded optics altogether.
The 2x optical magnification with the 12MP sensor is used for portraits, while the 8MP sensor comes with 10x hybrid optical that includes cropping from the large main sensor for lossless zooming. Last but not least, since the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, it can record 8K video at 30fps, but the 4K sample below is more representative of what you would actually do with the 10 Pro on a daily basis:
Last but not least, the large battery comes with a 50W charging abilities which means that you will be able to top the large capacity in under an hour from dead state, a commendable achievement.
Since the Mi 10 Pro has a 1080p display resolution, it will last as long, and most likely longer on a charge with its 4500mAh battery, compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra that has a 5000mAh pack but a 1440p display. On top of that, it is able to reverse charge your other wireless gadgets with 10W output, a tad more than Samsung's 9W reverse charge abilities on the S20.
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G price and release date
The Mi 10 Pro will be the world's first Snapdragon 865 phone available to buy when it launches tomorrow, February 14. Its price range goes from $715 to $860, depending on the memory and storage amounts, which still puts the tag of the 512-gigger at half the $1600 price that the S20 Ultra commands, and you aren't losing much camera quality in the process.
Granted, these prices will be slightly higher when the global version is released February 18, but it will still be a bargain compared to the Galaxy S20 range, and the first phone you can get with Qualcomm's latest high-end chipset, albeit not in the US, as relationship with Chinese companies here is a bit complicated at the moment.
The Mi 10 Pro will only be available in blue and white versions for now, but, knowing the company, more colors and even build materials for the body, are likely to be released soon after the initial launch. Check out Qualcomm waxing poetic about its 5G collab with Xiaomi over the 10 Pro.
8 Comments
8. Sealblaighter
Posts: 441; Member since: Jan 26, 2014
posted on 3 min ago 0
4. Galen20K
Posts: 585; Member since: Dec 26, 2008
posted on 31 min ago 1
6. d1g1te
Posts: 72; Member since: Oct 04, 2016
posted on 26 min ago 0
7. d1g1te
Posts: 72; Member since: Oct 04, 2016
posted on 24 min ago 1
3. IdontKnowWhatisMyName
Posts: 2; Member since: Apr 12, 2017
posted on 44 min ago 1
5. OneLove123
Posts: 1312; Member since: Aug 28, 2018
posted on 30 min ago 1
2. Atrixboyyy
Posts: 627; Member since: Nov 03, 2011
posted on 47 min ago 1
1. miag5
Posts: 14; Member since: Nov 21, 2019
posted on 48 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):