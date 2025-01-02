Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

OPPO Watch X2 series spotted on TENAA, could be the rebranded OnePlus Watch 3

Wearables OnePlus Oppo
Image of the OnePlus Watch 2 worn on a wrist
Referential image of the OnePlus Watch 2. | Image credit — PhoneArena

The OPPO Watch X2 series is garnering attention lately due to its potential launch as a rebranded OnePlus Watch 3. This isn't entirely surprising, given the close relationship between the two brands. They often share technology and designs, and this wouldn't be the first time we've seen a rebranded smartwatch emerge from this partnership. Remember the OPPO Watch X? That was essentially a rebadged OnePlus Watch 2.

Rumors suggest the Watch X2 series may include three distinct models: the Watch X2, Watch X2 (46mm), and Watch X2 Pro. This strategy of offering different sizes and feature sets allows OPPO to cater to a wider range of users, from casual fitness enthusiasts to tech-savvy folks seeking a more premium experience.

The OPPO Watch X2, with model number OWW251, was recently spotted on China's TENAA certification site, which often indicates an upcoming release. The listing includes images showcasing a circular display with a metal frame, a design language consistent with the first-generation OPPO Watch X. While the showcased model sports a black strap, it's likely that OPPO will offer a variety of strap options to suit different tastes and styles.

TENAA certification listing for the OPPO Watch X2/OnePlus Watch 3 Pro. | Images credit — 91Mobiles

Interestingly, the TENAA listing confirms that the OPPO Watch X2 will come equipped with eSIM support and a 631mAh battery. This marks a notable upgrade from the 500mAh battery found in the OPPO Watch X, promising improved battery life for users. The inclusion of eSIM support further enhances the watch's standalone capabilities, allowing users to make calls and stay connected even without their smartphones nearby.

The rebranding strategy, while not officially confirmed, makes sense considering that OnePlus has yet to launch its new smartwatch, anticipated to debut alongside the OnePlus 13 smartphone later this month. If the rumors hold true, we can expect the OPPO Watch X2 series to make its appearance in China shortly thereafter.

However, it's worth noting that the first Watch X did not see a release in India. It remains to be seen whether OPPO will alter its approach for the Watch X2 series. Previously, only the Apple Watch-inspired OPPO Watch was launched in India, leaving many to wonder if OPPO will expand the availability of its rebranded smartwatches.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

