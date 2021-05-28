$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Wearables Oppo Wear

Oppo Watch 2 coming with square design, Snapdragon Wear 4100

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 28, 2021, 11:09 AM
Oppo Watch 2 coming with square design, Snapdragon Wear 4100
The original Oppo Watch

Google and Samsung recently unveiled their updated Wear platform that combines the best of Wear OS and Tizen. Soon there’ll be new hardware to take advantage of the software, and one of those products could be the Oppo Watch 2.

The Oppo Watch 2 could run Samsung and Google's new Wear software


A tipster claims (via XDA Developers) that Oppo is developing a second-generation smartwatch set to be marketed as the Oppo Watch 2 that uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset.

The Chinese model will run custom software based on Android 8.1 Oreo. However, if Oppo chooses to release the smartwatch internationally as it did with the original, it’ll most likely run Google and Samsung’s Wear OS.

That’ll apparently be coupled with 16GB of storage and support for a new stress detection feature. The wearable should also come pre-loaded with a new Oppo Relax app, although its exact functionality hasn’t been detailed.

Accompanying all of this is rumored to be a co-processor dubbed ‘Apollo4s’ that allows the smartwatch to run a low-power RTOS that’d drastically improve standby time and potentially take over when performing certain tasks.

Design-wise, the Oppo Watch 2 will retain the original model’s square display, meaning it’ll look a lot like the Apple Watch Series 6. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, after all the Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches on the market.

Unsurprisingly, the leaks point to several models and 4G LTE support via eSIM. Here are the rumored Oppo Watch 2 sizes and colors:

  • 42mm Oppo Watch 2 in Mine Shaft
  • 42mm Oppo Watch 2 in Gold Sand
  • 42mm Oppo Watch 2 in Water Leaf
  • 42mm Oppo Watch 2 in Matisse
  • 46mm Oppo Watch 2 in Mine Shaft
  • 46mm Oppo Watch 2 in Dusty Gray
  • 46mm Oppo Watch 2 in Steel Blue

Expect the Oppo Watch 2 to be announced in the coming months, potentially after the Galaxy Watch 4, which is expected to be the first smartwatch with Google and Samsung’s updated Wear platform.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

iPad Pro 2021 price, deals, where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  10
iPad Pro 2021 price, deals, where to buy
Redesigned AirPods 3 around the corner; AirPods Pro successor to arrive in 2022
by Martin Filipov,  1
Redesigned AirPods 3 around the corner; AirPods Pro successor to arrive in 2022
Harness the power of the sun with the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Harness the power of the sun with the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar
Foldable phone under $1000: Best Buy and Surface Duo!
by Best Buy,  1
Foldable phone under $1000: Best Buy and Surface Duo!
$450
This is the weirdest change in Android 12
by Victor Hristov,  2
This is the weirdest change in Android 12
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G gets June security patch early
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G gets June security patch early

Featured stories

Popular stories
Redesigned AirPods 3 around the corner; AirPods Pro successor to arrive in 2022
Popular stories
Foldable phone under $1000: Best Buy and Surface Duo!
Popular stories
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is reportedly happening June 21-22
Popular stories
Apple iOS 15 release date and expected new features

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless