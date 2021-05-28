Oppo Watch 2 coming with square design, Snapdragon Wear 4100
The original Oppo Watch
Google and Samsung recently unveiled their updated Wear platform that combines the best of Wear OS and Tizen. Soon there’ll be new hardware to take advantage of the software, and one of those products could be the Oppo Watch 2.
The Oppo Watch 2 could run Samsung and Google's new Wear software
A tipster claims (via XDA Developers) that Oppo is developing a second-generation smartwatch set to be marketed as the Oppo Watch 2 that uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset.
That’ll apparently be coupled with 16GB of storage and support for a new stress detection feature. The wearable should also come pre-loaded with a new Oppo Relax app, although its exact functionality hasn’t been detailed.
Design-wise, the Oppo Watch 2 will retain the original model’s square display, meaning it’ll look a lot like the Apple Watch Series 6. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, after all the Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches on the market.
Unsurprisingly, the leaks point to several models and 4G LTE support via eSIM. Here are the rumored Oppo Watch 2 sizes and colors:
- 42mm Oppo Watch 2 in Mine Shaft
- 42mm Oppo Watch 2 in Gold Sand
- 42mm Oppo Watch 2 in Water Leaf
- 42mm Oppo Watch 2 in Matisse
- 46mm Oppo Watch 2 in Mine Shaft
- 46mm Oppo Watch 2 in Dusty Gray
- 46mm Oppo Watch 2 in Steel Blue
Expect the Oppo Watch 2 to be announced in the coming months, potentially after the Galaxy Watch 4, which is expected to be the first smartwatch with Google and Samsung’s updated Wear platform.