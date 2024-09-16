Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Oppo turns 20 and invites you around the world from Spain all the way to Thailand

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Camera Oppo
A collage with pictures from around the world taken with Oppo phones.
Launched on October 10, 2004, Oppo will be soon celebrating its 20th anniversary! To mark the occasion, the brand that gave the world one of the finest photography-centric handsets – the Oppo Find X7 Ultra – is now collaborating with Discovery Channel.

Their joint project is called Culture in a Shot (but it's not about tiny bar glasses). That's a global initiative aimed at "celebrating and preserving cultural diversity through imaging technology", Oppo's blog announcement reads.

This collaboration aims to spotlight and preserve the rich heritage of local cultures worldwide, moving from seeing and understanding these traditions to ensuring their continuity for future generations.

– Oppo press release, September 2024

This year's theme, "Portraits of Legacy," emphasizes the cultural journey captured through Oppo's cutting-edge imaging technology, celebrating fascinating traditions and the individuals dedicated to preserving them. From the traditional musicians of Thailand's hill tribes to the batik artisans of Indonesia and the flamenco dancers of Spain, photographer Jerome Teo captures the lasting stories of those safeguarding their cultural heritage.

Video Thumbnail


The journey begins in Chiang Mai, where Jerome, in collaboration with Oppo and Discovery, travels north along the Thailand-Myanmar border. Amidst rolling hills and rice paddies, he encounters Northern Thailand's hill tribes – ethnic minority groups, each with distinct languages and customs. From the music of the Lisu people to the rattan weaving of the Lahu, every art form tells a unique story. These tribes express their rich cultural heritage through traditional music, crafts, and rituals, reflecting the region's diversity.

From the hills of Thailand, Jerome moves to Yogyakarta, Indonesia, the artistic center where he meets artisans preserving the ancient craft of batik (a dyeing technique using wax resist). Each batik design, created through intricate patterns and dyes, represents a visual narrative of Indonesia's deeply rooted traditions. However, with the rise of industrialization, this art is gradually fading among younger generations. Jerome's photography captures the dedication of these artisans who strive to keep this heritage alive, symbolizing Indonesia's cultural identity.

A collage of two photos next to each other, showing a man engaged in traditional arts.
A batik artist is painting. Shot on OPPO Reno12 Pro. | Image credit – Jerome Teo, Oppo


Continuing west to Seville, Spain, Jerome captures the raw emotion of flamenco dancers performing in the birthplace of this passionate art form. Flamenco, born from the traditions of wandering gypsies, is more than just a performance; it is a deeply ingrained expression of Andalusian identity. While vibrant shows attract tourists from all over the world, there are growing concerns about commercialization diluting flamenco's authentic spirit. Jerome's images highlight the intensity and dedication of those working to preserve the true essence of flamenco.



Looking ahead


The Oppo and Discovery Channel "Culture in a Shot" project marks just the start of Oppo's commitment to cultural preservation. In the coming months, the initiative will take viewers on virtual tours across India, Mexico, and other regions, using Oppo's imaging technology to spotlight lesser-known cultures, aiming to deepen understanding, appreciation, and protection of these diverse traditions.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction

Latest News

Stunning Galaxy S25 Ultra concept images showcase its curved corners and slim bezels
Stunning Galaxy S25 Ultra concept images showcase its curved corners and slim bezels
Protect your new iPhone 16 with the Torras Ostand cases and GlassGo protector
Protect your new iPhone 16 with the Torras Ostand cases and GlassGo protector
Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola and others in hot water over alleged anti-competitive deals in India
Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola and others in hot water over alleged anti-competitive deals in India
Vivo X200 Pro benchmark listing confirms chipset, new battery details revealed
Vivo X200 Pro benchmark listing confirms chipset, new battery details revealed
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold durability test puts the weakness of thinner foldables on display
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold durability test puts the weakness of thinner foldables on display
Get the premium Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at cheaper price with this mouth-watering deal
Get the premium Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at cheaper price with this mouth-watering deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless