Oppo turns 20 and invites you around the world from Spain all the way to Thailand

– Oppo press release, September 2024

Looking ahead

Continuing west to Seville, Spain, Jerome captures the raw emotion of flamenco dancers performing in the birthplace of this passionate art form. Flamenco, born from the traditions of wandering gypsies, is more than just a performance; it is a deeply ingrained expression of Andalusian identity. While vibrant shows attract tourists from all over the world, there are growing concerns about commercialization diluting flamenco's authentic spirit. Jerome's images highlight the intensity and dedication of those working to preserve the true essence of flamenco.The Oppo and Discovery Channel "Culture in a Shot" project marks just the start of Oppo's commitment to cultural preservation. In the coming months, the initiative will take viewers on virtual tours across India, Mexico, and other regions, using Oppo's imaging technology to spotlight lesser-known cultures, aiming to deepen understanding, appreciation, and protection of these diverse traditions.