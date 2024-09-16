Oppo turns 20 and invites you around the world from Spain all the way to Thailand
Launched on October 10, 2004, Oppo will be soon celebrating its 20th anniversary! To mark the occasion, the brand that gave the world one of the finest photography-centric handsets – the Oppo Find X7 Ultra – is now collaborating with Discovery Channel.
Their joint project is called Culture in a Shot (but it's not about tiny bar glasses). That's a global initiative aimed at "celebrating and preserving cultural diversity through imaging technology", Oppo's blog announcement reads.
This collaboration aims to spotlight and preserve the rich heritage of local cultures worldwide, moving from seeing and understanding these traditions to ensuring their continuity for future generations.
– Oppo press release, September 2024
This year's theme, "Portraits of Legacy," emphasizes the cultural journey captured through Oppo's cutting-edge imaging technology, celebrating fascinating traditions and the individuals dedicated to preserving them. From the traditional musicians of Thailand's hill tribes to the batik artisans of Indonesia and the flamenco dancers of Spain, photographer Jerome Teo captures the lasting stories of those safeguarding their cultural heritage.
The journey begins in Chiang Mai, where Jerome, in collaboration with Oppo and Discovery, travels north along the Thailand-Myanmar border. Amidst rolling hills and rice paddies, he encounters Northern Thailand's hill tribes – ethnic minority groups, each with distinct languages and customs. From the music of the Lisu people to the rattan weaving of the Lahu, every art form tells a unique story. These tribes express their rich cultural heritage through traditional music, crafts, and rituals, reflecting the region's diversity.
From the hills of Thailand, Jerome moves to Yogyakarta, Indonesia, the artistic center where he meets artisans preserving the ancient craft of batik (a dyeing technique using wax resist). Each batik design, created through intricate patterns and dyes, represents a visual narrative of Indonesia's deeply rooted traditions. However, with the rise of industrialization, this art is gradually fading among younger generations. Jerome's photography captures the dedication of these artisans who strive to keep this heritage alive, symbolizing Indonesia's cultural identity.
A batik artist is painting. Shot on OPPO Reno12 Pro. | Image credit – Jerome Teo, Oppo
Continuing west to Seville, Spain, Jerome captures the raw emotion of flamenco dancers performing in the birthplace of this passionate art form. Flamenco, born from the traditions of wandering gypsies, is more than just a performance; it is a deeply ingrained expression of Andalusian identity. While vibrant shows attract tourists from all over the world, there are growing concerns about commercialization diluting flamenco's authentic spirit. Jerome's images highlight the intensity and dedication of those working to preserve the true essence of flamenco.
Flamenco Dancer with a bata de cola dress performing at Triana Bridge, Seville. Shot on OPPO Reno12 Pro. | Image credit – Jerome Teo, Oppo
Looking ahead
The Oppo and Discovery Channel "Culture in a Shot" project marks just the start of Oppo's commitment to cultural preservation. In the coming months, the initiative will take viewers on virtual tours across India, Mexico, and other regions, using Oppo's imaging technology to spotlight lesser-known cultures, aiming to deepen understanding, appreciation, and protection of these diverse traditions.
