Oppo to donate a thousand of its tablets to Asia and Africa
As you probably have heard already, Oppo turns 20 this year and it's celebrating its anniversary with a series of projects and collaborations.
The latest one is set to forge a partnership with UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization). The goal is to empower cultural education and diversity through technology.
Advancing Cultural Education with Imaging Technology and a Call for "Cultural Contributions" as part of this initiative, Oppo will donate 1,000 tablets to bolster educational opportunities for young people in Africa and Asia. These tablets will offer cultural education programs created as part of the 'Youth Coding Initiative', a joint project between UNESCO and CODEMAO, a children's programming education platform.
The partnership will be formally launched after UNESCO's procedural reviews are completed, with strong backing from China's National Commission for UNESCO.
Oppo is also launching the global #CaptureMyCulture campaign, encouraging users from around the globe to contribute to cultural preservation by sharing images and stories that celebrate their unique traditions. Those who participate in the campaign will have the exciting chance to witness the donation ceremony in person.
Oppo's dedication to promoting cultural education extends well beyond its collaboration with UNESCO. Earlier this year, Oppo partnered with the Discovery Channel to introduce the "Culture in a Shot" project, a global initiative aimed at highlighting and preserving cultural diversity through the use of imaging technology.
The Oppo 20th anniversary #CaptureMyCulture campaign is open for submissions until September 25, 2024. You can win a trip to Paris!
Leveraging advanced imaging technology, this project seeks to safeguard and share cultural heritage, allowing young people to explore and engage with diverse global cultures, embodying the essence of "Connecting Cultures, Inspiring Futures".
Oppo's dedication to advancing youth innovation and education is highly appreciated. I am sure that the students and teachers from Africa and Asia will better benefit from the new partnership with Oppo following UNESCO vision and requirements.
– Firmin E. Matoko, the Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations
This project documents the efforts of individuals who are passionate about safeguarding their heritage: the Lisu group in Thailand, who preserve their traditions through music; Indonesian artisans who continue the ancient craft of batik, visually representing local customs; and flamenco dancers in Spain, who express the soul of Andalusian culture through their performances. Each group conveys its unique cultural narrative through its distinctive art form.
