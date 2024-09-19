Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Oppo to donate a thousand of its tablets to Asia and Africa

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Tablets Oppo
An Oppo tablet on a white background.
As you probably have heard already, Oppo turns 20 this year and it's celebrating its anniversary with a series of projects and collaborations.

The latest one is set to forge a partnership with UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization). The goal is to empower cultural education and diversity through technology.

Leveraging advanced imaging technology, this project seeks to safeguard and share cultural heritage, allowing young people to explore and engage with diverse global cultures, embodying the essence of "Connecting Cultures, Inspiring Futures".

Advancing Cultural Education with Imaging Technology and a Call for "Cultural Contributions" as part of this initiative, Oppo will donate 1,000 tablets to bolster educational opportunities for young people in Africa and Asia. These tablets will offer cultural education programs created as part of the 'Youth Coding Initiative', a joint project between UNESCO and CODEMAO, a children's programming education platform.

Oppo's dedication to advancing youth innovation and education is highly appreciated. I am sure that the students and teachers from Africa and Asia will better benefit from the new partnership with Oppo following UNESCO vision and requirements.

– Firmin E. Matoko, the Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations

The partnership will be formally launched after UNESCO's procedural reviews are completed, with strong backing from China's National Commission for UNESCO.

Oppo is also launching the global #CaptureMyCulture campaign, encouraging users from around the globe to contribute to cultural preservation by sharing images and stories that celebrate their unique traditions. Those who participate in the campaign will have the exciting chance to witness the donation ceremony in person.

Recommended Stories
Oppo's dedication to promoting cultural education extends well beyond its collaboration with UNESCO. Earlier this year, Oppo partnered with the Discovery Channel to introduce the "Culture in a Shot" project, a global initiative aimed at highlighting and preserving cultural diversity through the use of imaging technology.

This project documents the efforts of individuals who are passionate about safeguarding their heritage: the Lisu group in Thailand, who preserve their traditions through music; Indonesian artisans who continue the ancient craft of batik, visually representing local customs; and flamenco dancers in Spain, who express the soul of Andalusian culture through their performances. Each group conveys its unique cultural narrative through its distinctive art form.

The Oppo 20th anniversary #CaptureMyCulture campaign is open for submissions until September 25, 2024. You can win a trip to Paris!
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
Motorola's budget Moto G 5G (2024) gets a new discount at Amazon, landing it at its best price
Motorola's budget Moto G 5G (2024) gets a new discount at Amazon, landing it at its best price

Latest News

Newsletter service Substack starts offering live video broadcasts feature
Newsletter service Substack starts offering live video broadcasts feature
Apple is in trouble, and killing off the iPhone 17 Plus may only deepen its woes
Apple is in trouble, and killing off the iPhone 17 Plus may only deepen its woes
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 14 series will debut next week
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 14 series will debut next week
YouTube introduces new Hype feature to help small creators grow
YouTube introduces new Hype feature to help small creators grow
YouTube Shorts gets sprinkled with Google DeepMind's AI magic: Veo for generating video is here
YouTube Shorts gets sprinkled with Google DeepMind's AI magic: Veo for generating video is here
YouTube now lets you change playlist images (but there's a catch)
YouTube now lets you change playlist images (but there's a catch)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless