Oppo tries to steal Samsung's thunder by demoing ray tracing on a handset

Oppo tries to steal Samsung's thunder by demoing ray tracing on a handset0
After Samsung, Oppo is gearing up to bring ray tracing to smartphones. This graphics rendering method makes games look more realistic by producing lifelike lighting effects and shadows.
During the OPPO Developer Conference (ODC), the company demoed the ray tracing technique on the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G, which came out in June, and is powered by MediaTek's flagship 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset and the Arm Mali-G77 GPU. The chip itself is not capable of ray tracing, so this appears to be software-accelerated ray tracing and is apparently baked into ColorOS 12.
In related news, Arm plans to launch a flagship GPU next year, which will be a 30 percent improvement over the recently announced Mali-G710, and the company has also said that it's working to bring ray tracing to its GPUs.
Samsung will likely beat Arm and Oppo to the punch in announcing ray tracing support for smartphones. The South Korean behemoth has joined hands with AMD to embed the tech into its Exynos chipsets which usually power the European and Middle Eastern variants of its flagship smartphones. The chip may make the Galaxy S22 series the best gaming smartphone of 2022.