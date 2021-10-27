Oppo tries to steal Samsung's thunder by demoing ray tracing on a handset

After Samsung, Oppo is gearing up to bring ray tracing to smartphones. This graphics rendering method makes games look more realistic by producing lifelike lighting effects and shadows.

reports that Oppo's ray tracing implementation is based on the Vulkan API and is indeed a part of the operating system. The effects will not just be visible in games, but also in image filters, live wallpapers, and AR applications. The company plans to commercialize the tech next year. Meanwhile, Oppo is also allegedly developing a 3nm mobile SoC, and at the earliest, it will be announced in 2023.