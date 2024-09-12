Oppo offers a glimpse at its foldable Find N3's scrapped designs
Up Next:
Before a new smartphone hits the market, companies usually sketch out a bunch of designs before settling on the final version. It is pretty uncommon for us to get a peek at the concepts that didn’t make the cut. But now, we have the chance to check out some of the discarded designs for Oppo’s latest foldable phone, the Find N3.
In a recent post on X, Oppo's Chief Product Officer, Pete Lau, gave us a sneak peek at some designs that didn't make the final cut. Unlike the sleek, solid-colored back of the finished product, this alternative design features a vertical metal stripe alongside what looks like vegan leather. The three images showcase this concept in various color schemes, including blue, black, and a grayish-green hue.
Now, on top of that battery upgrade, the upcoming foldable phone is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. Moreover, it is likely to come with a lighter, more refined hinge and a stunning high-resolution cover screen. The inner display is rumored to be "ultra-flat," giving it a sleek and modern look. And for the photography enthusiasts out there, there is chatter about the phone keeping the periscope camera, which would offer an incredible zoom experience.
Oppo Find N3 three designs that never made it to market
In a recent post on X, Oppo's Chief Product Officer, Pete Lau, gave us a sneak peek at some designs that didn't make the final cut. Unlike the sleek, solid-colored back of the finished product, this alternative design features a vertical metal stripe alongside what looks like vegan leather. The three images showcase this concept in various color schemes, including blue, black, and a grayish-green hue.
Hats off to our engineers and industrial designers, who consistently blend unwavering dedication with our product vision. They don't just refine and optimize user experiences—they also keep pushing the envelope, developing new techniques to make our products even better.— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 11, 2024
Even… pic.twitter.com/9TMi5IIqwE
Whether we will ever see this design on another future Oppo device is up in the air, but I think it is definitely a possibility – or at least something similar might pop up.
Oppo Find N3 designs that didn't make the final cut. | Image credit – Oppo
Speaking of future devices, the buzz is that Oppo's next foldable, the Find N5, is set to pack a hefty 6,000mAh battery when it launches early next year. This could mean that the OnePlus Open 2 might sport the same impressive battery. But what is the connection between the Oppo Find N5 and the OnePlus Open 2, you might wonder?
Well, if you remember, last year’s Oppo Find N3 made its global debut as the OnePlus Open. So, it is pretty likely that the upcoming Oppo Find N5 could end up as the OnePlus Open 2 in markets outside China. Why, you ask? OnePlus and Oppo are both part of BBK Electronics, which also owns other popular brands like Vivo, Realme, and iQOO.
Now, on top of that battery upgrade, the upcoming foldable phone is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. Moreover, it is likely to come with a lighter, more refined hinge and a stunning high-resolution cover screen. The inner display is rumored to be "ultra-flat," giving it a sleek and modern look. And for the photography enthusiasts out there, there is chatter about the phone keeping the periscope camera, which would offer an incredible zoom experience.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: