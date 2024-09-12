Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Oppo offers a glimpse at its foldable Find N3's scrapped designs

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus Oppo
Oppo Find N3 in yellow color upside down.
Before a new smartphone hits the market, companies usually sketch out a bunch of designs before settling on the final version. It is pretty uncommon for us to get a peek at the concepts that didn’t make the cut. But now, we have the chance to check out some of the discarded designs for Oppo’s latest foldable phone, the Find N3.

Oppo Find N3 three designs that never made it to market


In a recent post on X, Oppo's Chief Product Officer, Pete Lau, gave us a sneak peek at some designs that didn't make the final cut. Unlike the sleek, solid-colored back of the finished product, this alternative design features a vertical metal stripe alongside what looks like vegan leather. The three images showcase this concept in various color schemes, including blue, black, and a grayish-green hue.


Whether we will ever see this design on another future Oppo device is up in the air, but I think it is definitely a possibility – or at least something similar might pop up.


Oppo Find N3 designs that didn't make the final cut. | Image credit – Oppo

Speaking of future devices, the buzz is that Oppo's next foldable, the Find N5, is set to pack a hefty 6,000mAh battery when it launches early next year. This could mean that the OnePlus Open 2 might sport the same impressive battery. But what is the connection between the Oppo Find N5 and the OnePlus Open 2, you might wonder?

Well, if you remember, last year’s Oppo Find N3 made its global debut as the OnePlus Open. So, it is pretty likely that the upcoming Oppo Find N5 could end up as the OnePlus Open 2 in markets outside China. Why, you ask? OnePlus and Oppo are both part of BBK Electronics, which also owns other popular brands like Vivo, Realme, and iQOO.

Now, on top of that battery upgrade, the upcoming foldable phone is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. Moreover, it is likely to come with a lighter, more refined hinge and a stunning high-resolution cover screen. The inner display is rumored to be "ultra-flat," giving it a sleek and modern look. And for the photography enthusiasts out there, there is chatter about the phone keeping the periscope camera, which would offer an incredible zoom experience.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"

Latest News

Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless