Oppo offers a glimpse at its foldable Find N3's scrapped designs

Hats off to our engineers and industrial designers, who consistently blend unwavering dedication with our product vision. They don't just refine and optimize user experiences—they also keep pushing the envelope, developing new techniques to make our products even better.



Even… pic.twitter.com/9TMi5IIqwE — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 11, 2024





Oppo Find N3 designs that didn't make the final cut. | Image credit – Oppo





Whether we will ever see this design on another future Oppo device is up in the air, but I think it is definitely a possibility – or at least something similar might pop up.Speaking of future devices, the buzz is that Oppo's next foldable, the Find N5, is set to pack a hefty 6,000mAh battery when it launches early next year. This could mean that the OnePlus Open 2 might sport the same impressive battery. But what is the connection between the Oppo Find N5 and the, you might wonder?Well, if you remember, last year’s Oppo Find N3 made its global debut as the OnePlus Open . So, it is pretty likely that the upcoming Oppo Find N5 could end up as thein markets outside China. Why, you ask? OnePlus and Oppo are both part of BBK Electronics, which also owns other popular brands like Vivo, Realme, and iQOO.Now, on top of that battery upgrade, the upcomingis also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor . Moreover, it is likely to come with a lighter, more refined hinge and a stunning high-resolution cover screen. The inner display is rumored to be "ultra-flat," giving it a sleek and modern look. And for the photography enthusiasts out there, there is chatter about the phone keeping the periscope camera, which would offer an incredible zoom experience.