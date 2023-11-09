Oppo and Hasselblad team up to co-develop cameras for upcoming phones

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Oppo and Hasselblad have inked another agreement to co-develop new HyperTone Camera Systems for 2024 phones, the companies announced today. This is not the first time that the two brands have collaborated, so the announcement is not a surprise for the tech-savvy.

According to Oppo, its HyperTone Camera System improves clarity by 30 percent while reducing noise by 60 percent by using AI RAW fusion. However, the new algorithm requires 400 percent more computing power to give users cleaner and clearer details after processing.

Furthermore, the Chinese company says that one of the HyperTone Camera System’s ProXDR technology is capable of unlocking eight times more dynamic range on-screen, thus making viewing photos much more realistic. Oppo has confirmed that it’s working hard to make ProXDR compatible with the Ultra HDR standard.

One of the main features of Oppo’s cameras is the Hasselblad Portrait Mode. Thanks to another component of the HyperTone Camera Systemt called HyperTone Engine, this mode creates 3D portraits that avoid brightening the face too much and smoothing out light and shadow. Also, the Hasselblad Portrait Mode promises to offer more accurate skin tones and cinematic bokeh effects.

All the camera features above will be further enhanced by the new joint venture and the first results will be embedded in future Find series flagships expected to arrive in 2024.
