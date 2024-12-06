Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Oppo Find X8 hits the million milestone at home, sells great even in Europe

Oppo
A person holding the Find X8.
Oppo's brand-new flagship series, the Find X8, has found the path to glory: it's a hit domestically, but its sales success goes even further.

Many of your friends may not have heard about the brand Oppo – in the US, we know which companies (cough, Apple, cough, Samsung) are big and well-known by the masses. In fact, in many countries across the globe, Oppo is not common among people when it comes to smartphone brands.

I was stunned that an ex-colleague of mine knew about Oppo – but that was probably because her angel-faced, blue-eyed daughter was shooting a local ad for Oppo.

Many more people will hear of Oppo pretty soon. If the company doesn't screw up things royally, that is.

So far, it seems that the company has found a golden pocket with its latest Find X8 series. The Find X8 and Find X8 Pro (released on October 24 in China and globally a month later) are quickly gaining traction. A report highlights the impressive worldwide sales performance of the Find X8 series, cementing its place as a major success story for Oppo.

Powered by the Dimensity 9400 chipset, certainly a powerful piece of silicon, the Find X8 series has witnessed overwhelming demand, surpassing 1 million units sold in China since release. This milestone marks the fastest sales growth for any model in Oppo’s Find lineup, underscoring the popularity of these new flagship devices.

Globally, the Find X8 series has set new benchmarks across several key markets, including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Italy, and Spain. Sales figures in these regions show growth rates of 1 to 2 times compared to the series’ predecessor. Malaysia, in particular, has recorded its highest-ever first-sale numbers for an Oppo Find device, signaling strong consumer interest.

I can understand the interest. The Find X8 duo packs an ultra-thin build, a flat-screen display, and advanced photo and video capabilities, including AI-enhanced photography and professional Hasselblad portrait modes.

Market analysis from Canalys shows that Oppo has consistently ranked among the top three brands in the premium smartphone segment (priced above $500) across 14 countries and regions.

Personally, I'm waiting for the Find X8 Ultra – I want to see what Oppo has accomplished on the camera front!
