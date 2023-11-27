The first phone with dual periscope lenses, the Oppo Find X7 Pro, allegedly appears in a live photo

One of the brands under the umbrella of China's BBK Electronics along with Vivo, OnePlus, Realme, and iQOO is Oppo. If you're a phone enthusiast, the name should be familiar to you. The next Oppo flagship series, due during the first quarter of 2024, is the Find X7 line. The Find X7 could be powered by the Dimensity 9300 SoC with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset driving the Find X7 Pro.





One of the rumors about the Find X7 Pro is that it will have a quad-camera setup including not one, but two periscope cameras. And speculation that the Oppo Find X7 Pro will sport a new rear design appears to be right on the money following One of the rumors about the Find X7 Pro is that it will have a quad-camera setup including not one, but two periscope cameras. And speculation that the Oppo Find X7 Pro will sport a new rear design appears to be right on the money following a post on Weibo that includes a live photo allegedly showing the Find X7 Pro out in the wild. The rear camera module is an octagon which is why it might call to mind a "Stop" sign in your mind.











The four cameras include a 50MP Wide camera backed by Sony's 1-inch LYT900 sensor, the same one that will reportedly be backing the 50MP Primary camera on the OnePlus 12 . The two periscope cameras include one capable of providing up to 2.7x optical zoom employing Sony's IMX890 sensor. The second periscope camera is backed by a 50MP Sony IMX858 sensor and delivers up to 6x optical zoom. The last sensor is for the 50MP ultra-wide angle camera and that will also be the Sony IMX890. Hasselblad could include some filters with the Find X7 Pro's photography system including a Portrait Mode and a Bokeh Flare Portrait.





While the actual size of the battery to be used in the Find X7 Pro is not known, the rumor mill says that it will support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. For what it's worth, the Find X6 Pro was equipped with a 5000mAh battery so we'd be surprised to see a capacity lower than that for the Find X7 Pro.







The Find X7 series is expected to be introduced in late January or early February.

