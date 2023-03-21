Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
The Oppo brand might be a complete mystery for customers in the United States, but many have already heard about OnePlus, Oppo’s sub-brand. It’s unlikely that US carriers will start selling Oppo smartphones anytime soon, but the OnePlus flagship killers can be picked up from various network operators and retailers in the country.
The Find X6 and Find X6 Pro will be available in three colors – Feiquan Green, Snowy Mountain Gold, and Starry Sky Black, and each will boast impressive triple camera setups featuring Hasselblad lens and Oppo’s MariSilicon co-processor.
The OnePlus 9 series are the first smartphone that include cameras produced in partnership with Hasselblad. One year ago, Oppo and Hasselblad announced a three-year partnership to co-develop camera technologies for the Find X6 series. The first product to feature such technology is the Oppo Find X5, so you can imagine why we’re anxious to see how the technology has evolved.
The Find X6 Pro will probably be the most expensive of the lot, and it’s said to feature a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, alongside IMX890 ultrawide and telephoto lenses. On the other hand, the Find X6 will pack dual 50MP Sony IMX890 lenses. The Pro model will be by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, while the regular version will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
That being said, Oppo has been focusing a lot on quality lately, so its products look and feel very premium despite the affordable price. The company’s next phones, the Find X6 series, are expected to be revealed in a matter of days, but well-known leakster Evan Blass is once again providing us with pictures of at least two phones ahead of reveal.
Perhaps the latter doesn’t say that much to non-tech savvy, but Hasselblad is one of the most respectful Swedish manufacturers of cameras and photographic equipment. Its cameras are inside some of the best Sony digital cameras, but more recently, the company partnered with smartphone makers like OnePlus and Oppo.
Both Find X6 Series phones look very good on paper and the premium finish revealed in these leaked pictures makes us even more curious about Oppo’s flagships. Unfortunately, neither will see a release outside China, at least for the moment.
