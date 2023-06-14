The Oppo Find N3 might feature wireless charging support, claim rumors on Weibo
1
*Header image - the Oppo Find N2
Foldable phones are still far from being mainstream, but the innovation on the market is going strong. Alongside Samsung and other brands working in the foldable phone market, we also have Oppo.
The company has been readying its next foldable phone, the Oppo Find N3, which will reportedly be unveiled sometime in August. Now, GSMArena reports there are some more tidbits of info about the foldable on the Chinese social media website Weibo.
The Oppo Find N3 may come with wireless charging support
The tipster on Weibo doesn't give any specific numbers for the foldable's specs but mentions the phone might support wireless charging. Keep in mind that we have no records of this tipster, so take this info with a grain of salt (as you may take any leaked info that's unofficial, by the way). For reference, its predecessor, the Oppo Find N2, didn't support wireless charging, so if this tipster is correct, this will be quite the good news.
Additionally, the tipster states the foldable will come with top-notch cameras, battery, and displays. As you may imagine, this sounds quite ambiguous without any real numbers or specs indicated in the leak. However, the Oppo Find N3 hasn't exactly been neglected by leaks in the last couple of months and we have an idea of what to expect.
Previous leaks have indicated the phone may come with an 8-inch inner display (larger than its predecessor) which will rock a 2268x2440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, we expect the phone to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which is a first in the lineup's history. We also expect 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
Other specs include a 50MP OIS camera, a 48MP ultra-wide cam, and a 32MP periscope camera. As for the battery, we expect a 4,800mAh battery cell to power the device.
The foldable's launch may be nearing and we could see it as early as August. Of course, when we know more we'll make sure to let you know, so stay tuned!
Things that are NOT allowed: