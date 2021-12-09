Oppo teases the foldable Find N, a direct Samsung Z Fold 3 competitor

A recent Korean display industry report mentioned that Samsung has increased its flexible screen production quotas
for next year to 18 million, of which 14 million will be set aside for Samsung Electronics and its Fold and Flip foldable phone lines.
The rest will be going to other manufacturers which use Samsung panels for their own takes on the foldable phone craze. While Google has reportedly scaled back its Pixel Fold plans
, others like Oppo aren't giving up, and will be the next entrants in this buddying market niche, it seems.
- 6.5" curved 1080p external display
- 8" 120Hz 1440p internal display
- 50MP+16MP+13MP rear cameras, and a 32MP selfie camera
- 4500mAh battery
- 12GB RAM/256GB storage
There is not much else we've heard about what could prove to be the last foldable phone of 2021, but judging from the teaser it will be a vertically folding model, or a direct Galaxy Z Fold 3
competitor. Next Wednesday is not far away, though, so we will keep our ears to the ground and relay all about the foldable Oppo Find N specs and price to you when the event is over.