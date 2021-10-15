Oppo's foldable gets fleshed out with tipster's leaked specs

At the end of the Beatles' "I am the Walrus," the band sings in the background "everybody's got one." You see, the Fab Four could look into the future and they were chanting about smartphone manufacturers each having a foldable under development. One such company is Oppo, which is not only a phone manufacturer but is also a palindrome (Google it).





Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station (via TechRadar ) recently leaked some of the specs related to the device. The post didn't mention anything about an external cover screen, but when the display is fully opened, it becomes a 7.8-inch-8-inch tablet-sized AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution, possibly 1200 x 2000. The display updates 120 times per second (120Hz), and the phone will be powered, says the tipster, by the 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The chip actually gives us a clue as to when Oppo might release its first foldable. The sequel to Qualcomm's current flagship AP chip will start shipping at the end of the year and since Oppo will grace the phone with the Snapdragon 888 instead of the Snapdragon 898, we can assume that the device will be available before the end of this year.





The rear camera array will feature a 50MP primary camera using Sony's IMX766 sensor with a 32MP front-facing selfie snapper. That combo was already successfully used on the Oppo Find X3 Pro. The Oppo foldable will employ a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and will be equipped with the manufacturer's ColorOS12 based on Android 11.





Other important details were not mentioned in the leak including possible memory and storage configurations. And we are unsure when the device will be unveiled.



