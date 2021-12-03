Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
Oppo

OPPO’s first foldable phone could launch as soon as December 14

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
1
OPPO’s first foldable phone could launch as soon as December 14
OPPO has managed to build up quite the hype around its rumored first shot at the foldable form factor. There is even quite a bit of leaked information on what the OPPO’s foldable smartphone could sport in terms of specs.

Well, just hours ago, an OPPO phone going by model name PEUM00 passed MIIT certification, and that’s likely our candidate for the next (first?) potential Galaxy Z Fold 3 rival. (via MyFixGuide)

Now, OPPO did make another handset that was outside of the “regular” idea of one. It was a rollable smartphone, and it looked pretty exciting, however, that technology is probably still too early in its development phase, meaning it is likely more expensive too.


OPPO is making the more logical step here, as it is a lot easier to break into a niche if someone has already made the first steps for you, which is OPPO’s case is Samsung. Not only is the hardware likely cheaper and more accessible, but foldables have already made a significant impression in the eyes of buyers, which makes it an easier sell. Otherwise, OPPO would have to rely only on first-adopter enthusiasts.

In the MIIT certification, the phone is named “OPPO Find N”, which will likely be its official name once it launches. As for the launch itself, today OPPO announced the date for OPPO INNO Day 2021—December 14th, Tuesday 4 PM (GMT+8). It could easily be a coincidence, but there is the possibility we will finally see the OPPO Find N foldable phone at this event.

As for the device itself, it is said to have a 2K 7.8-inch-8-inch tablet-sized AMOLED screen once it is fully opened. It will supposedly be capable of a 120Hz refresh rate and have a 50MP primary camera, while the selfie snapper will be 32MP.

Whatever the full set of features and specifications is, though, hopefully, we won’t have to wait any longer than until December 14th to find out if the first OPPO foldable phone will bring proper competition to Samsung.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

This 'very good' Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a great bargain at less than $100
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
This 'very good' Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a great bargain at less than $100
T-Mobile's 5G network leadership strategy hinges on 90% coverage, including rural America
by Daniel Petrov,  0
T-Mobile's 5G network leadership strategy hinges on 90% coverage, including rural America
OnePlus 10 is getting the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
OnePlus 10 is getting the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor
Google's budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are simply too cheap to look away right now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Google's budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are simply too cheap to look away right now
-$40
Upcoming Redmagic 7 could be the fastest-charging phone in the world
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Upcoming Redmagic 7 could be the fastest-charging phone in the world
The best dual SIM phones (updated December 2021)
by Radoslav Minkov,  64
The best dual SIM phones (updated December 2021)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless