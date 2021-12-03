OPPO’s first foldable phone could launch as soon as December 14

OPPO’s first foldable phone could launch as soon as December 141
Well, just hours ago, an OPPO phone going by model name PEUM00 passed MIIT certification, and that’s likely our candidate for the next (first?) potential Galaxy Z Fold 3 rival. (via MyFixGuide)
OPPO is making the more logical step here, as it is a lot easier to break into a niche if someone has already made the first steps for you, which is OPPO’s case is Samsung. Not only is the hardware likely cheaper and more accessible, but foldables have already made a significant impression in the eyes of buyers, which makes it an easier sell. Otherwise, OPPO would have to rely only on first-adopter enthusiasts.
As for the device itself, it is said to have a 2K 7.8-inch-8-inch tablet-sized AMOLED screen once it is fully opened. It will supposedly be capable of a 120Hz refresh rate and have a 50MP primary camera, while the selfie snapper will be 32MP.
Whatever the full set of features and specifications is, though, hopefully, we won’t have to wait any longer than until December 14th to find out if the first OPPO foldable phone will bring proper competition to Samsung.