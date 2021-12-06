Notification Center

Samsung Display

Samsung expanding its foldable phone production lines to meet increasing demand

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung expanding its foldable phone production lines
Samsung is apparently going through a period of increased demand, both current and forecast, for its foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Flip 3, as it will increase its foldable display production capacity by nearly 50%, reports the Elec

Its subsidiary in charge of screen production, Samsung Display, has reportedly hashed out plans to increase the foldable display production lines in its Vietnam factory from 7 to 10 next year, in order to "expand its foldable panel production capacity," tip insiders. 

The move would boost Samsung's monthly foldable phone screen production capacity from 1.4 million to 2 million units, so that it can meet its own ambitious sales targets for the Fold and Flip series.

Samsung predicts that its Fold and Flip shipments will reach 13 million next year, so it will need a greatly increased display production capacity, as that's a big bump from the 8 million it planed to ship in 2021. The production target for 2022 is set at 18 million, of which 14 million will be set aside for Samsung Electronics and its foldable phone lines. 

The figure is slightly higher than the 13 million Flip and Fold sales forecast, but it takes into account the current 90% yield rate. The remaining 4 million or so panels will go to other manufacturers which use Samsung's bendy display for their own such projects, so expect 2022 to be the year of the foldable phone even more than this one was.

