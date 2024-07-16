Oppo and Ericsson sign global 5G patent cross-licensing agreement

We are pleased to announce that we have reached a global cooperation agreement with Ericsson. The global patent cross license between two companies covers cellular standard-essential patents including 5G. This agreement reflects the mutual recognition and respect for each other's intellectual property and lays a solid foundation for our collaboration

This important royalty bearing license agreement with OPPO allows Ericsson to further invest in fundamental communications technologies. The license confirms that the patent licensing industry works and is proof that a vast majority of license agreements are based on business negotiations. It also reflects the mutual respect for each other’s patent portfolio

