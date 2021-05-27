$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Oppo

Oppo's new Enco Free2 earbuds will make you forget Apple's AirPods

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 27, 2021, 4:33 PM
Oppo's new Enco Free2 earbuds will make you forget Apple's AirPods
Oppo, one of the world's biggest smartphone brands, has just revealed its answer to Apple's AirPods: the Enco Free2. We know that name might not be that enticing, but Oppo's new earbuds will make you forget that Apple's AirPods exist … or not.

These buds are certainly not aimed at Apple fans who'll probably never switch to a brand like Oppo, or at least not anytime soon. Apart from their strong resemblance to Apple's AirPods, the Oppo Enco Free2 promise to offer quite a lot of features that we wouldn't have expected from such a low-priced product.

For example, these earphones are IP54 water and dust-proof and feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. More importantly, the audio is tuned by DYNAUDIO, a popular Danish audio company.

The earbuds offer up to 4.5 hours of audio playback with ANC turned on, and up to 6.5 hours without ANC. Thanks to the charging case that comes in the retail package, Enco Free2 users could potentially get up to 30 hours of playback time.

According to Oppo, the new Enco Free2 include a personalized technology that, in theory, should allow customization of the sound according to the user's hearing levels. Now, the best part is that Oppo's new earbuds cost just $95, at least in China. We expect a slightly higher price in Europe, but they should remain much cheaper than Apple's AirPods.

Hot phones

