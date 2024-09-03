Opera's Android browser gets smarter with AI image analysis
Opera has extended its AI capabilities to its Android browser, allowing users to gain context and information about images directly from their photos or by taking a picture within the browser. This feature, called Image Understanding, was recently added to Opera's desktop version and has now been brought to mobile users.
To access Image Understanding, users simply open a chat with Aria within the Opera browser, tap the '+' sign, and either upload an existing image or capture a new one with their camera. The AI will then process the image and provide details based on the user's query.
Opera Android browser's AI Image Understanding feature at work | Image credit — Opera
For instance, if a user takes a picture of a monument while traveling, Aria can identify it, provide its name and location, and offer general information about the site. Similarly, if someone encounters an unfamiliar animal, they can use Image Understanding to learn about its species and potential risks.
This feature is currently available in Opera Beta for Android version 85 and is expected to be rolled out to the stable version soon. With Image Understanding, Opera aims to make its Android browser even more helpful and informative for users on the go.
