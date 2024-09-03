Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Opera's Android browser gets smarter with AI image analysis

By
0comments
Android Apps
An illustration of a smartphone with the Opera browser open to a conversation with its AI
Opera has extended its AI capabilities to its Android browser, allowing users to gain context and information about images directly from their photos or by taking a picture within the browser. This feature, called Image Understanding, was recently added to Opera's desktop version and has now been brought to mobile users.

Image Understanding allows users to upload an image to Aria, Opera's in-browser AI, and receive relevant information and context about it. This can be useful in various scenarios, such as identifying landmarks while traveling or learning more about unfamiliar objects encountered in daily life.

To access Image Understanding, users simply open a chat with Aria within the Opera browser, tap the '+' sign, and either upload an existing image or capture a new one with their camera. The AI will then process the image and provide details based on the user's query.

Opera Android browser's AI Image Understanding feature at work | Image credit — Opera

For instance, if a user takes a picture of a monument while traveling, Aria can identify it, provide its name and location, and offer general information about the site. Similarly, if someone encounters an unfamiliar animal, they can use Image Understanding to learn about its species and potential risks.

This feature is currently available in Opera Beta for Android version 85 and is expected to be rolled out to the stable version soon. With Image Understanding, Opera aims to make its Android browser even more helpful and informative for users on the go.

Whether you're exploring new places, encountering unfamiliar objects, or simply seeking additional context about an image, Image Understanding offers a convenient way to gain insights and knowledge directly from your Android device.

Opera's ongoing focus on AI integration shows the company is committed to streamlining the browsing experiences. As AI technology continues to evolve, we can hopefully expect more enhancements and helpful features to emerge, possibly changing the way we interact with our screens.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

