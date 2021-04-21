The affordable OnePlus Watch is already getting its first of many big software updates

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Formally unveiled almost a month ago and commercially released just last week, the OnePlus Watch is already receiving its first (of undoubtedly many) software updates aimed at improving a number of key aspects of the overall user experience.





This presumably hefty goodie pack is set to roll out stateside and in Canada first before extending to "other countries in the coming days", which further goes to show that OnePlus believes it can make a dent in the Apple-dominated North American smartwatch market.





Interestingly, the OnePlus Watch is listed as "out of stock" on its manufacturer's official US website at the time of this writing, which suggests initial demand was indeed pretty substantial. That means a lot of people will be happy to see their GPS performance and activity tracking accuracy improved among many other important features and capabilities.





These also include things like the "heart rate monitoring algorithm", raise-to-wake functionality, notification syncing, and general system stability. On top of everything, a number of "known" bugs should be instantly quashed by downloading and installing this over-the-air update, although something tells us various issues (big and small) will remain unfixed, at least for a little while longer.





All in all, it sounds like the OnePlus Watch will become a slightly bigger threat for today's best smartwatches starting, well, today while cooking up a slew of other major enhancements and UI tweaks.





OnePlus is apparently planning to include Always-on Display technology, remote camera control of Android smartphones (running 6.0 Marshmallow and up), 12-hour time format support, four new languages (German, Italian, Spanish, and Polish), more workout modes, and a dedicated AI watch face in "future OTAs." Even better, said future OTAs will come with other as-yet-unspecified upgrades and new features as well.