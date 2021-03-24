The OnePlus Watch scores its first decent discount before actually being released

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





At $159, it's pretty hard to argue with the (theoretical) quality/price ratio of the first-ever OnePlus Watch , even without a well-established and feature-packed software platform like Wear OS, but if for some reason you remain undecided whether or not the newly unveiled device is worth your money, its manufacturer can already sweeten the deal.





Technically, you can't buy or pre-order the circular intelligent timepiece yet, but as soon as this bad boy will actually be released, early adopters are looking at a $20 discount. All you need to do is claim your own personal voucher for that small but notable amount before the April 14 launch date and remember to, well, order the OnePlus Watch by June 1, at which point the e-coupon will be automatically applied during the checkout process.





At $139, it's even more difficult to find a prettier smartwatch with a comparable battery life, swim-proof design, similarly sharp display, and perhaps most importantly, an equally impressive list of sensors and health monitoring tools.





In addition to keeping an eye on your heart rate and sleep quality, this ultra-affordable wearable can also track your blood oxygen levels, not to mention that you get standalone GPS connectivity as well, which is still not exactly standard fare in the sub-$150 segment of the Apple-dominated smartwatch industry



